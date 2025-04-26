Four At-Bats And Four Home Runs For Eugenio Suárez

Image Credit: MLB

NEW YORK, NY — On Saturday night vs. the Braves, Diamondbacks’ right-handed slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez put up one of the most impressive performances sports fans have witnessed in nearly a decade—hitting four home runs in a game—becoming the first MLB player to do so since J.D Martinez recorded four homers on September 4, 2017 as a D-back.

Suárez’s Historic Saturday Night

First At-Bat: second inning—solo home run, 418 feet

Second At-Bat: fourth inning—two run home run, 411 feet

Third At-Bat: sixth inning—solo home run, 443 feet

Fourth At-Bat: ninth inning—solo home run, 383 feet

With three of his homers coming off of fastballs and one on a slider in Arizona’s Saturday night 8-7 extra-innings loss to Atlanta at Chase Field, Suárez, 33, of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, joined 18 other MLB players in the history of the game to go yard on four separate occasions in a game and also, became the first Venezuelan.

Eugenio Suárez, D-backs, April 26, 2025

J.D. Martinez, D-backs, September 4, 2017

Scoot Gennett, Reds, June 6, 2017

Josh Hamilton, Rangers, May 8, 2012

Carlos Delgado, Blue Jays, September 23, 2003

Shawn Green, Dodgers, May 23, 2002

Mike Cameron, Mariners, May 2, 2002

Mark Whiten, Cardinals, September 7, 1993

Bob Horner, Braves, July 6, 1986

Mike Schmidt, Phillies, April 17, 1976

Willie Mays, Giants, April 30, 1961

Rocky Colavito, Indians, June 10, 1959

Joe Adcock, Braves, July 31, 1954

Gil Hodges, Dodgers, August 31, 1950

Pat Seerey, White Sox, July 18, 1948

Chuck Klein, Phillies, July 10, 1936

Lou Gehrig, Yankees, June 3, 1932

Ed Delahanty, Phillies, July 13, 1896

Bobby Lowe, Beaneaters, May 30, 1894

