Four At-Bats And Four Home Runs For Eugenio Suárez

NEW YORK, NY — On Saturday night vs. the Braves, Diamondbacks’ right-handed slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez put up one of the most impressive performances sports fans have witnessed in nearly a decade—hitting four home runs in a game—becoming the first MLB player to do so since J.D Martinez recorded four homers on September 4, 2017 as a D-back.
Suárez’s Historic Saturday Night
First At-Bat: second inning—solo home run, 418 feet
Second At-Bat: fourth inning—two run home run, 411 feet
Third At-Bat: sixth inning—solo home run, 443 feet
Fourth At-Bat: ninth inning—solo home run, 383 feet
With three of his homers coming off of fastballs and one on a slider in Arizona’s Saturday night 8-7 extra-innings loss to Atlanta at Chase Field, Suárez, 33, of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, joined 18 other MLB players in the history of the game to go yard on four separate occasions in a game and also, became the first Venezuelan.
- Eugenio Suárez, D-backs, April 26, 2025
- J.D. Martinez, D-backs, September 4, 2017
- Scoot Gennett, Reds, June 6, 2017
- Josh Hamilton, Rangers, May 8, 2012
- Carlos Delgado, Blue Jays, September 23, 2003
- Shawn Green, Dodgers, May 23, 2002
- Mike Cameron, Mariners, May 2, 2002
- Mark Whiten, Cardinals, September 7, 1993
- Bob Horner, Braves, July 6, 1986
- Mike Schmidt, Phillies, April 17, 1976
- Willie Mays, Giants, April 30, 1961
- Rocky Colavito, Indians, June 10, 1959
- Joe Adcock, Braves, July 31, 1954
- Gil Hodges, Dodgers, August 31, 1950
- Pat Seerey, White Sox, July 18, 1948
- Chuck Klein, Phillies, July 10, 1936
- Lou Gehrig, Yankees, June 3, 1932
- Ed Delahanty, Phillies, July 13, 1896
- Bobby Lowe, Beaneaters, May 30, 1894
