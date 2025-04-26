It Was For Vladdy Jr. And Not Williams

BRONX, NY — It was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the sixth inning with his second home run of the season for the Blue Jays. And for the Yankees their new closer Devin Williams who failed to preserve a lead in the ninth Friday evening in the Bronx.

Guerrero Jr. and Yankee Stadium have a connection, recording his 15th career home run in 43 games.

It has not been a good beginning for Williams as a Yankee and now in the Bronx. He failed to preserve a ninth inning lead, allowing an Alejandro Kirk two-run double that led the Blue Jays to a 4-2 win.

The Blue Jays look for Guerrero Jr. to rebound after a sluggish start to his season. Yankee Stadium he said is a comfort zone and a blessing from God when it comes to hitting the home run ball. The rocket blast in the sixth inning landed in the left center-field bleachers and appeared to never come down and gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.

“It’s no secret as Vladdy Jr. goes, we go, and I hope he has a good stay in New York,” said manager John Schneider commenting about the Blue Jays first win of a three-game series.

And for the Yankees it was not a good ending for Williams, their big time closer acquired during the offseason in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. He does not resemble a two-time National League Reliever of the Year but this was his first blown save in five chances.

Though the concern is Williams, in that trusted role as the closer. Fans were booing Williams off the mound when manager Aaron Boone lifted him They chanted the name of Luke Weaver who was reliable and successful last season when Boone made the shift from Clay Holmes.

But Williams is in that struggle, He has allowed 12 runs (10 earned) in eight innings with an ugly 11.25 ERA, certainly not what the Yankees expected. Then again Williams says nothing is working for the moment.

“I wish there was an easy answer,” he said. “But I’m really not sure. It’s not a good feeling, not to be able to get the job done for the team. They put us in a great position to win there, and I couldn’t get it done today.”

But his un-hittable changeup is not working, neither are any of his pitches after allowing three earned runs in throwing 12 pitches. Boone is not ruling out a change of the closers role, though after 26 games a decision that could be temporary to get him right.

“We’ll see,” said Boone when asked. “We’ll have a talk through that stuff. This is raw right now. We want to do everything we can to get him right because we know how good he is and how valuable he’s going to be for us.”

Williams said, “At the end of the day, I still believe in myself. I believe in my ability to go out there and shut it down, so I’m just going to keep working.”

Though for Guerrero Jr., the former LatinoMVP winner, who signed a $500 million contract extension with the Blue Jays, the home run was a good sign. And the Kirk double off of Williams was also encouraging for a Blue Jays offense that is struggling (29th in MLB HRs) and 26th in runs scored.

Kirk also in the bottom of the sixth threw out consecutive runners at second base. It wasn’t even close for the Yankees Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. that suddenly halted a potential rally.

“It feels great, I needed it,” Kirk said through an interpreter. “And the team needed it. I’m very happy, just very happy about it.”

The good thing about baseball is you come tight back at it tomorrow. The Yankees need Williams to be a cog in their bullpen, an offense also that is suddenly struggling to score runs. Though Yankees batters lead the majors in slugging (.462) are tied for first in home runs (41) also ranked second in on base percentage (.344) first in the American League.

One home run can propel Guerrero Jr. and there is another opportunity for Williams.

“It’s the swings they’re having,” Williams said. “I’m falling behind in counts. I’m not doing what I need to do.”

The wrong recipe, as Boone said is Williams being behind in the count leverage. There is time for Williams to make adjustments on the mound and his new surroundings in New York… And the Blue Jays truly believe their offense is propelled when Guerrero Jr. hits the home run ball.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

