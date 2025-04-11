Show Vladdy The Money: Guerrero Jr. agrees to 14-year/$500 million contract extension with Blue Jays

Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — The Toronto Blue Jays backed up a brinks truck worth $500 million for their face of the franchise, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

After years of discussions and negotiations on a contract extension for the premier 26-year-old Dominican-Canadian first baseman, Toronto and Guerrero Jr., along with his camp, finally came to terms on a deal earlier this week.

And to say it was a massive one would be selling it short…

The 2021 American League LatinoMVP award winner, a four-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, and Gold Glover in 2022, reportedly secured a $325 million signing bonus in the agreement, including a full no-trade clause and no deferrals.

“This is a monumental moment in franchise history. Vlad has been part of our Blue Jays family since he was 16 years old and has captured the heart of our city and country,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, in a statement.

Overall, Guerrero Jr.’s lucrative deal makes for the third-largest ever in Major League Baseball history—trailing Juan Soto, his fellow countryman’s 15-year/$765 million contract with the New York Mets, and Shohei Ohtani’s with the Los Angeles Dodgers ($700 million over 10 years).

Though in present day value, Soto ($765 million which could increase to over $800M on a player-team option) and Guerrero Jr. ($500 million) are No. 1 and 2, respectively, since both of their contracts contain no deferrals and it is worth the actual amount of what is listed.

On the other hand, Ohtani’s deal with Los Angeles is projected at $460.8 million total in present day value—$2 million per season from 2024-2033 and $68 million per year the following 10 years.

No. 27 means everything to Toronto

Guerrero Jr. has already set his mark on Toronto and all of Canada, putting the Blue Jays organization on his back as the face of the franchise upon debuting in MLB in 2019.

Many scouts and those following him as a teenager, a highly coveted prospect in the Dominican Republic, saw his rise to fame coming.

Now that it is here and not going anywhere soon or leaving Toronto, Guerrero Jr. will only rise up the leaderboards in Blue Jays franchise history—currently at 160 career HR (8th), 920 hits (13th), 512 RBI (12th), 480 runs scored (12th), and 833 games played (23rd).

“I love our Blue Jays fans; they have supported me my whole career and made me feel appreciated every day,” stated Guerrero Jr.

With 14 more years to go, he could arguably wind up as the greatest player to ever don a Blue Jays uniform.

“There are very few in the game today that can say they have played for more than two decades with the same team, and we are immensely grateful Blue Jays fans will get to see Vlad finish his career where it all began,” said Shapiro.

“The name Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will forever be synonymous with the Toronto Blue Jays.”

Like Father, Like Son

From hanging out in big league clubhouses while watching his father Vladimir Guerrero Sr. on the diamond, to becoming a superstar himself and one of the highest paid players the sport has ever laid eyes on. Each a MLB Home Run Derby champion as well—Guerrero Sr. in 2007 and Guerrero Jr. in 2023.

“My family and I have a special connection to our second home in Toronto, and I feel fortunate to carry on my dad’s legacy and represent an entire country,” stated Guerrero Jr. “I am very proud to wear the maple leaf and to be part of an organization with the same goal—to bring World Series championships back to Canada.”

Furthermore, Guerrero Jr., the 2021 AL LatinoMVP, set to make north of $600 million in career earnings when it is all said done, will earn more than four times worth of what his father Guerrero Sr., an inductee in the Cooperstown National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, and multiple-time LatinoMVP award winner, took home in his 16-year MLB career (close to $130 million).

