When Christopher Columbus Didn’t Discover America – Cuando Cristóbal Colón No Descubrió América

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Do you know why Christopher Columbus was able to discover America?… Because he was single and unattached. Imagine what would have happened if Christopher had had a wife. For starters, she wouldn’t have let him speak… He would have just had to hear and hear again:

– “Where are you going?”

– “To discover what?”

– “Why do you have to go?”

– “Why don’t they send someone else?”

– “Aaah! So you can see the world as a round place?”

– “Are you crazy or an idiot?”

– “You don’t even know my family, and you want to discover the new world…”

– “Only men will be traveling?”

– “Do you think I’m stupid?”

– “Why can’t I go if you’re the boss?”

“You wretch, you don’t know what to invent to stay away from home!”

“If you cross that door, I’ll go to my mother’s house… You scoundrel!”

“Tell me: Who is this Pinta, and what is she doing?”

“Don’t try to fool me with that little girl thing.”

“And you think I’m such an idiot, capable of believing that a certain saint called Mary would also go on such a trip.”

“You had it all well planned, damn it!”

“Surely you were going to meet some Indian women somewhere.”

“You’re not going to fool me!”

“And Queen Isabella is going to sell her jewels so you can travel!?”

“What are you thinking; that I’m an idiot?”

“So she gave you the jewels just like that!?”

“What do you have to do with that old bitch?”

– I won’t let you go anywhere!

– Nothing will happen if the world remains flat… You’ll see.

– So don’t even get dressed… because you’re not going anywhere!

-o-o-o-

That’s why, since August 3, 1492, all men in this round world know that married people only go where their wives want.

Which is why I can’t understand why, instead of saying we’re married, we don’t say “we’re the property of”….

And divorces haven’t solved anything, even though there are more divorces than marriages.

No wonder that 1946 film, starring Luis Aldás, Rosario Granados, and Ángel Garasa, Cásate y Verás (Get Married and You’ll See).

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cuando Cristóbal Colón No Descubrió América

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Sabes por qué Cristóbal Colón pudo descubrir América?… Porque era soltero y sin compromiso. Fíjate lo que hubiera ocurrido, si Cristóbal hubiese tenido esposa. Para comenzar ella no lo habría dejado hablar… Solamente hubiera tenido que oír y oír otra vez:

– ¿Que vas a dónde?

– ¡¿A descubrir qué?!

– ¿Y por qué tienes que ir tú?

– ¿Y por qué no mandan a otro?

– ¡Aaah!; ¿¡qué todo lo ves redondo!?

– ¿Estás loco o eres idiota?

– No conoces ni a mi familia y quieres descubrir el nuevo mundo…

– ¿Que sólo van a viajar hombres?

– ¿Crees que soy estúpida?

– ¿Y por qué no puedo ir yo, si tú eres el jefe?

– ¡Infeliz, ya no sabes qué inventar para estar fuera del hogar!

– Si cruzas esa puerta, me voy a casa de mi madre… ¡Sinvergüenza!

– Dime: ¿Quién es esa tal Pinta, y qué es lo que pinta ella?

– No me trates de engañar con eso de que es una Niña.

– Y me consideras tan idiota, que me crees capaz de creerte que también iría en tal viaje, una tal Santa a quien llaman María.

– Todo lo tenías bien planeado, ¡maldito!

– Seguramente ibas a encontrarte con unas indias por ahí.

– ¡A mí No me vas engañar!

– ¿Que la Reina Isabel va a vender sus joyas para que viajes?

– ¿Me crees imbécil, o qué?

– ¿Y entonces, te dio las joyas no más así por que sí?

– ¡¿Qué tienes que ver con esa vieja zorra?!

– ¡No permitiré que vayas a ningún lado!

– No va a pasar nada si el mundo sigue plano… Ya verás.

– Así que ni te vistas… ¡porque no vas a ninguna parte!

-o-o-

Por eso, desde el tres de agosto de 1492, todos los hombres de este redondo mundo sabemos, que los casados vamos solo a donde le sale de los ovarios a la esposa.

Por lo que no me explico por qué, en vez de decir que somos casados, no decimos que somos esposados.

Y los divorcios no han solucionado nada, aún cuando ocurren más divorcios que matrimonios.

Con razón tuvo tanto éxito aquella película de 1946, con Luis Aldás, Rosario Granados y Angel Garasa, titulada, Cásate y Verás.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5