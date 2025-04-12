Yamamoto Brilliant In Win Over Cubs In LA

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers left home with a stunning record of 8-0 and got ambushed in Philly and Washington DC, losing two of three to both teams. They are 10-4, which is very good, but they find themselves in third place behind the Giants and Padres in the NL West. They also continue to be cursed with their arms on the hill. For Dodger fans who are still riding high from watching their team blow the Yankees away in the 2024 World Series, the one thing they do have is tremendous depth and a boatload of talented players throughout their system.

Remember, they went 6-3 with bullpen games in the 2024 postseason.

As for tonight’s return to Dodger Stadium, they will begin a three-game series with the Cubs, who they have already beaten twice in Japan. They would love to sweep the Cubbies and the Rockies, who follow Chicago for three games beginning Monday night. Easier said than done. The Cubs are 9-6 and lead the NL Central by one game. They started 34-year-old lefty Matthew Boyd while L. A. sent Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound. Freddie Freeman is back from the 10-day IL, stating that his ankle feels much better and that the ten days off was well spent.

Through his first ten batters, Yamamoto was perfect, using his 90-92 splitter and 95-97 fastball and showing complete command and control on all his pitches. He left with a line of six innings, two hits, zero runs, one walk, and nine strikeouts. In the meantime, Boyd was matching Yamamoto, as both teams had two hits and no runs until Tommy Edman blasted a 423-foot three-run-home run into the left-field pavilion in the bottom of the sixth inning.

That lead would hold up as the Dodgers take the first game of this three-game weekend series here in LA. Yamamoto is now 2-1 with an ERA of 1.23, and Edman is tied for first in all of baseball with six home runs to go along with 14 RBI.

The Cubs will send out 25-year-old Ben Brown Saturday, while the Dodgers will counter with Roki Sasaki.

