A Great Start and Lousy Finish for Rays

TAMPA, FL — After a four-win, two-loss home start to the Rays’ 2025 regular seas season, Tampa Bay was swept by the Texas Rangers in Arlington and then lost two out of three against the Los Angeles Angels back in Tampa.

They were able to flip their momentum Friday night with a series-opening series win over the Atlanta Braves 6-3, followed by a come-from-behind win for Atlanta on Saturday.

Drew Rasmussen started Saturday’s game for Tampa Bay, and went five innings while giving up no runs, only four hits, and striking out four. The 29-year-old right-hander left the game with a 2-0 lead.

Braves catcher Sean Murphy hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh, but a Jonathan Aranda single in the bottom of the 7th extended Tampa’s lead to 3-1, which was the Tijuana, Mexico native’s one-of-three hits on the day.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies homered off relief pitcher Hunter Bigge, and Michael Harris II homered with one on in the ninth to give Atlanta a 5-3 lead. Braves closer Raisel Iglesias, a multiple-time LatinoMVP Closer of the Year award winner, gave up a home run to Aranda, his second HR of 2025, but managed to limit the damage and record the save in a 5-4 win.

So far, it has been an up-and-down early season. The starting pitching, despite the loss of ace Shane McClanahan, has been outstanding, but the offense has been, at best, inconsistent, and the relief pitching has been spotty.

Call ups Kameron Misner and Jake Mangum have filled in adequately for insured outfielders Josh Lowe and Richie Palacios.

There is no need for panic for Rays fans as this is a marathon, and we’ve only just begun.

