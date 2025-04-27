The Illustrious Jew or The Left-Handed Arm of God – El Ilustre Judío o El Brazo Zurdo de Dios

The Amazing Story of Koufax, No One Like This Pitcher

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Sandy Koufax’s 12-season career (1955-1966) has been the most extraordinary, incredible, appreciated, and applauded in the history of baseball.

So much so, that for election to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, we always demanded that the candidate has had at least 10 good seasons in the Majors.

Well, Koufax suffered six mediocre years, his first six. But just for the other six seasons alone, he deserved a spot in Cooperstown, without anyone, including me, ever protesting.

He received 344 votes out of 396 electors in 1972, only 52 of whom refused to vote.

70 Years of Koufax’s Debut

After 1960, everyone called him The Illustrious Jew and The Left-Handed Arm of God, because when he took the mound, we all thought the Dodgers, whoever the other team was, would win. And in most cases, they did.

We’re now just days away from the 70th anniversary of Sandy, a lanky, 19-year-old Brooklyn native, making his debut as a pitcher for the Dodgers, who were then based in Brooklyn. That happened on June 24, 1955.

Rejected for Being Out of Control

But the young man looked like anything but a baseball pitcher. The Reds had rejected him for being out of control.

Sandy had earned a scholarship to Cincinnati as a basketball player. But he made it known there that he wanted to be a professional baseball pitcher, not a basketball player.

So, they took him to a tryout. But, oh, failure! The first pitch he threw sailed over the catcher’s head and slammed into the backstop.

“No, we’re not interested!” came the voice of the Reds.

The Dodgers Did Believe in Him

But the Dodgers’ scouts assured him that the boy had the makings of a big leaguer; he just needed to be taught how to get the most out of those skills.

Sandy abandoned the University of Cincinnati and his architectural studies to sign with the Dodgers, whose headquarters were in his native Brooklyn.

They gave him a bonus of $14,000, plus $6,000 in fees for each of the first two seasons. The contract stipulated that he could not be demoted to the minors.

At 19, He Was Already a Big Leaguer

So, at 19 years old, after only pitching a few games as an amateur, he appeared in the major leagues. That first year, he won twice, lost twice, with a 3.02 ERA, 28 walks, and 30 strikeouts in 41.2 innings.

Koufax was 22 years old when the Dodgers appeared in Los Angeles in 1958.

In his first six seasons, he went 36-40 with a 4.01 ERA and 405 walks, including a 100-yard run one year and a 105-yard run another. The New York Times reported that manager Walter Alston was going crazy over the left-hander’s lack of control.

The New Pitcher’s Amazing Change

But it was in the other six seasons of his career, from 1961 to 1966, that he became a baseball hero. He won 129 games and lost only 47. His six-year totals were 165-87, 2.76 batting average, 2,396 strikeouts in 2,324 innings, and 816 walks.

His final season, 1966, was triumphant, with a 27-9 record and 1.73 ERA.

But he couldn’t continue pitching. The Dodgers offered him $120,000 for the 1967 season, to which he responded:

“The pain in my elbow is unbearable, so I’m not in a position to meet the expectations of the fans, my teammates, or the company’s management.”

Had the Tommy John surgery existed back then, Koufax would have been throwing to home plate for another 10 or more years. But it wasn’t invented until 1974.

Now, Sandy is preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 30th.

Ernie Banks said of Koufax: “The greatest pitcher I ever saw!”

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

El Ilustre Judío o el Brazo Zurdo de Dios

La Asombrosa Historia de Koufax, Ninguno Como Este Lanzador

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La carrera de 12 temporadas de Sandy Koufax (1955-1966), ha sido la más extraordinaria, increíble, apreciada y aplaudida en la historia del beisbol.

Tanto, que para la elección del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, siempre tomamos en cuenta que el candidato haya tenido, no menos de 10 buenas campañas en las Mayores.

Pues, Koufax sufrió seis años mediocres, sus primeros. Pero solo por las otras seis temporadas, mereció la visa para Cooperstown, sin que nadie, yo tampoco, haya protestado jamás.

Recibió 344 votos de los 396 electores de 1972, apenas 52 le negaron el sí.

A los 70 Años del Debut de Koufax

Después de 1960, lo llamamos, El Ilustre Judío y El Brazo Zurdo de Dios, porque, cuando él subía a la lomita, todos pensábamos que los Dodgers, fuera quien fuere el otro equipo, ganarían. Y en la mayoría de los casos, sí ganaban.

Ahora estamos solo a días de cumplirse 70 años de cuando Sandy, un desgarbado jovencito, apenas de 19 años de edad, nativo de Brooklyn, hizo su debut como lanzador de los Dodgers, quienes entonces tenían su casa en Brooklyn. Aquello ocurrió el 24 de junio de 1955.

Desechado por Descontrolado

Pero el mozo parecía todo, menos un lanzador del beisbol. Lo habían desechado los Rojos por descontrolado.

Sandy había ganado una beca, como jugador de basquetbol para estudiar en Cincinnati. Pero hizo saber allá que deseaba ser profesional como lanzador del beisbol, no como jugador de basquet.

Por eso, lo llevaron a un tryout (prueba). ¡Pero, oh., fracaso! El primer lanzamiento que hizo, pasó por encima de la cabeza del catcher y se estrelló de aire contra el backstop (valla trasera).

“¡Noooo, no nos interesa!”, fue la voz de los Rojos.

Los Dodgers Sí Confiaron en Él

Pero los scouts de los Dodgers aseguraban que el muchacho tenía condiciones de bigleaguer, que solo había que enseñarle cómo sacarles el mejor de los resultados a tales habilidades.

Sandy abandonó la Universidad de Cincinnati y los estudios de arquitectura, para firmar con los Dodgers, cuya sede era su condado nativo, Brooklyn.

Le dieron un bono de 14 mil dólares, más seis mil de honorarios por cada una de las dos primeras temporadas. El contrato establecía que no podía ser bajado a las menores.

A los 19 Ya Era Bigleaguer

Por eso, a los 19 años de edad, cuando solo había lanzado unos pocos juegos como aficionado, apareció ya en Grandes Ligas. Ese primer año, ganó dos veces, perdió dos, con efectividad de 3.02, 28 bases por bolas, 30 strikeouts, en 41,2 innings.

Estaba Koufax en sus 22 años, cuando en 1958, aparecieron los Dodgers en Los Ángeles.

En sus primeras seis temporadas, acumuló, 36-40, con efectividad de 4.01 y 405 bases por bolas, incluso un año de 100 y otro de 105. El New York Times publicó que el mánager, Walter Alston, se estaba volviendo loco por el descontrol del zurdo.

Asombroso Cambio del Nuevo Pitcher

Pero en las otras seis campañas de su carrera, 1961-1966, fue cuando se convirtió en héroe del beisbol. Ganó 129 juegos, apenas perdió 47. Totales en los seis años, 165-87, 2.76, 2.396 strikeouts en 2.324 innings y 816 bases por bolas.

Su última temporada, 1966, fue triunfal, con récord de 27-9, 1.73.

Pero no pudo seguir lanzando. Los Dodgers le ofrecieron 120 mil dólares por la temporada de 1967, a lo que él respondió:

“El dolor en el codo es insoportable, por lo que no estoy en condiciones de satisfacer lo que esperan de mí los fanáticos, mis compañeros de equipo, ni los dirigentes de la empresa”.

De haber existido entonces la intervención quirúrgica Tommy John, Koufax hubiera tirado para home otros 10 o más años. Pero la inventaron fue en 1974.

Ahora, Sandy se prepara a fin de celebrar sus 90 de edad, el 30 de diciembre.

Dijo Ernie Banks, acerca de Koufax: “¡El más grande lanzador que vi en mi vida!”

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

