Letters from Beyond: From Alexander Cartwright to Aaron Leanhat (Torpedo Bats) – Cartas desde el Más Allá: La de Alexander Cartwright para Aaron Leanhat (Torpedo Bats)

Dear Aaron:

So you are the protagonist of the fourth stage in the history of batting. As for pitching, that’s a different matter.

I’m writing to you for many reasons. And one of them is the coincidence that you’re called Aaron, the surname of one of the great power players, Hank Aaron, a prominent figure alongside Babe Ruth.

I spearheaded the first stage of this story. I was a banker and volunteer firefighter in New York, as well as a player with the Knickerbockers. And I put them in the New York Nine. The first time the game was played within the Rules, which I had written. The game was on June 18, 1846, to begin the dead-ball era.

And 72 years later, in 1918, when Babe Ruth was in his fifth major league season, he led the league in home runs, with 11.

Welcome to the live ball era!

For the steroid era, we wait about 67 years, until José Canseco arrived in the majors in 1985, where he played until 2001. At that time, he wrote his books, Juiced and Vindicated, which are excellent treatises on steroid use in the major leagues. He wrote that 85 percent of players used them.

Canseco is number 26 among all-time home run hitters, with 446.

This was also the time when Diego Armando Maradona was causing a scandal in soccer, not so much for his quality of play, but for his mischievous and deceitful hand, plus his drug-filled head.

On YouTube, they say about Maradona: “He indulged in self-destructive behavior.” And they add: “Drugs, Diego Maradona’s greatest enemy, what uncovered all his demons.”

He died at the young age of 60, on November 25, 2020, of course, a victim of his vices.

Now, you, my admired friend, Aaron Leanhardt, one hundred years after the beginning of Babe Ruth’s heyday in the Major Leagues, you, a scientist in love with baseball, have invented the fourth stage: Science at the service of hitters, having proven that a different bat can be made for each player, according to their physical and mental abilities. The torpedo bat.

Only a scientist in love with baseball could have come up with that. Congratulations, my friend Aaron.

I admire you…

Alex.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

La de Alexander Cartwright para Aaron Leanhat (Torpedo Bats)

Apreciado Aaron:

Entonces tú eres el protagonista de la cuarta etapa de la historia del bateo. En cuanto al pitcheo, es otro asunto.

Te escribo por muchos motivos. Y uno de ellos es la coincidencia de que te llamen Aaron, el apellido de uno de los grandes del poder, Hank Aaron, figura de relieve al lado de Babe Ruth.

Encabecé la primera etapa de esta historia. Era yo banquero y bombero voluntario en Nueva York, además de jugador con los Knickerbockers. Y a ellos los puse a jugar con los New York Nine. La primera vez que se jugó dentro de las Reglas, que yo había escrito. El encuentro fue el 18 de junio de 1846, para iniciar la etapa de la bola muerta.

Y 72 años después, en 1918, cuando Babe Ruth estaba en su quita campaña de Grandes Ligas, fue líder en jonrones, con 11.

¡Bienvenida la etapa de la bola viva!

Para la etapa de los esteroides esperamos unos 67 años, hasta la llegada de José Canseco a las Mayores, 1985, donde jugó hasta 2001. Entonces escribió sus libros, Juiced y Vindicated, que son un buen tratado sobre el consumo de esteroides en Grandes Ligas. Escribió que el 85 por ciento de los peloteros se metían eso.

Canseco es el número 26 entre los jonroneros de todos los tiempos, con 446.

Era también cuando Diego Armando Maradona escandalizaba en el fútbol, no tanto por su calidad de juego, sino por su mano traviesa y tramposa, más su cabeza llena de drogas.

En YouTube dicen de Maradona: “Se entregó a un comportamiento auto destructivo”. Y añaden: “La droga, la mayor enemiga de Diego Maradona, lo que le destapó todos sus demonios”.

Murió a la joven edad de 60 años, el 25 de noviembre de 2020, por supuesto, víctima de sus vicios.

Ahora, tú mi admirado amigo, Aaron Leanhardt, cien años después del comienzo del apogeo de Babe Ruth en Grandes Ligas, tú, que eres un científico enamorado del beisbol, has inventado la cuarta etapa: La ciencia al servicio de los bateadores, al comprobarse que se puede fabricar un bate diferente para cada pelotero, según sus habilidades físicas y mentales. El torpedo bat.

Solo un científico enamorado del beisbol podía dar con eso. Felicitaciones, amigo Aaron.

Te admiro…

Alex.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

