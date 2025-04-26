Drunkards’ Decree Before President Trump – Decreto de Borrachitos Ante el Presidente Trump

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The AMUBE, the World Association of Inveterate Drunkards, decrees:

1st. Whereas: That President Donald Trump has threatened to declare war on us with his immense taxes.

2nd. Whereas: That the President believes he can survive without us, the illustrious consumers of alcohol.

3rd. Whereas: That the President loves being blond.

4th. Whereas: That the President is a sworn enemy of drunkards.

5th. Whereas: That Mr. Trump loves the Givenchy Gentleman because he doesn’t know how pleasant the smell of an alcoholic who has been up all night is.

6th. Whereas: That the President loves ordering assaults on Congress.

Decrees:

1st. Declare a bottle-drop strike to demonstrate that the United States cannot survive like this.

2nd. Invite the President to down several bottles with the most brilliant drunks in the Union.

3rd. When the President falls, drunk as can be, his hair and all its appendages, including his buttocks, will be dyed a deep, shiny black.

4th. We will serenade him at the White House, led by Trapichito and his Combo, that will last every night for a month.

5th. We will take the President to our headquarters so he can experience what it’s like to smell delicious.

6th. We, the drunks of AMUBE, will dedicate ourselves to painting the White House black, in mourning for the lack of drinks.

Given, signed, and sealed in the White House toilet, the one Trump uses for you-know-what, on the 26th day of April, 2025.

-o-o-o-

I’d get sick if I could only drink water… Trapichito.

The problem with many alcoholics is that they don’t want anyone to notice… Trapichito.

It’s an incongruity that in a place called Qatar, you can’t TASTE a drink. Drinking liquor is prohibited. There, getting drunk in public is a crime. I’d spend it in jail. Such people so absent from the alcoholic culture!… Trapichito.

“Anyone who doesn’t know how many drinks they’ve been served is already drunk”… Trapichito.

“Every piece of bread carries with it the sad story of a bit of wheat that could have been a beer”… Anonymous.

“Drunk and dirty don’t lose their temper”… Anonymous.

Synonyms for drunk: tipsy, inebriated, befuddled, sot…

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

