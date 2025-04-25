Image Credit: Ruben Magana/Latino Sports

ANAHEIM, CA — On Thursday evening at Angels Stadium, the Angels attempted to avoid being swept by the Pirates. In defense of the Halos, they did nothing wrong last night. They just ran into a 33-year-old journeyman, Andrew Heaney, who has been lights out so far in this young season. It’s like a rebirth of sorts for him.

The Angels need to forget about their losses and, for that matter, their wins and play each game one at a time to keep moving forward. Tonight, LA relied on their ace, LHP Tyler Anderson, who was 2-0 with an ERA of 2.08 in his four starts this season entering Thursday, to get them back on track. On the other side, the Pirates went with with 26-year-old RHP Carmen Mlodzinski, who had a record of 1-3 and an ERA of 7.41.

Pittsburgh wasted no time getting on the board as Dominican Republic native and 2022 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Award winner Oneil Cruz led off the game with a 398-foot home run to right field.

They would add another run in the first to take an early 2-0 lead. In the very next inning, 27-year-old rookie Matt Gorski, in his first at-bat in the big leagues, hit a 434-foot home run to left-center for his first major league hit, making the score 3-0 Pirates. Angels starter Anderson was not fooling anyone, but settled down and went six innings with a line of six hits, three earned runs, and one home run.

But then the baseball Gods decided to give their Angels a blessing of power. Mike Trout led off the fourth inning with a triple and scored on a single by Taylor Ward.

Then Logan O’Hoppe parked his sixth home run of the year, 376 feet, to right center to tie it up at 3-3.

The Halos would take the lead for good when Zach Neto led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a 383-foot home run to left field, giving the Angels a one-run lead that “Master Closer” Kenley Jansen, Willemstad, Curacao nailed down for the much-needed win to avoid a Pirate Sweep. Having to walk the plank on a Pirate ship would have not been fun.

The next stop for the Angels is at Minnesota this weekend.

