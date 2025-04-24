Taijuan Walker is ‘100%’ on participating in 2026 World Baseball Classic with Team Mexico

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Philadelphia Phillies’ right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker had the experience of a lifetime competing for Team Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

“Making it to the semis against Japan, I think it really put Mexican players on the map,” the 31-year-old said this week in an interview with Latino Sports as the Phillies traveled to Queens to face the Mets at Citi Field.

Walker, with roots in Mexico from his mother’s side of the family, a 13-year MLB veteran of five different franchises—Mariners, Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, Mets and Phillies—one who has witnessed and experienced several MLB postseason environments before, described the atmosphere of the World Baseball Classic as, “something unmatched.”

“Playoffs in Philly is one of the best places to be. It’s electric and loud, like really loud. But I just think it’s different when it comes to the WBC because you’re playing for your country, your mom, your grandparents and your roots. Just the passion that the fans have—you got the instruments going—they are there four hours early. It’s just a different animal and something that I think everyone should experience.”

In his only outing during the 2023 WBC, vs. Team Great Britain at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, Walker contributed to a Team Mexico Pool play win, dominating across four shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

When asked if he’d be interested in participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic with Team Mexico while representing his mother’s side of the family once again, Walker said, “Absolutely, I already talked to their manager (Benji Gil) and told him, ‘I’m in.’”

“Just the experience of it is so cool. We were so close, we were three out aways. And I think we are going to be better next year honestly. We had a really good team but there is so much Mexican talent now in the big leagues and in the Mexican league.”

Off to a fantastic start in Philadelphia this season, posting a 2.29 ERA across four starts (1-1) with 16 strikeouts, Walker has taken a one-day-at-a-time approach.

“I feel great,” he said of his 2025 start with the Phillies. “Last year was a really rough year for me so I worked hard in the offseason to get back to my normal self. We have a really good team and I feel good about our chances this year of winning it.”

