From Red Hook to Glory: Carmelo Anthony Makes History as First Puerto Rican Player Inducted to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Image Credit: Hector Beauchamp/Latino Sports

SPRINGFIELD, MA — Carmelo Anthony’s journey from the Red Hook Projects to basketball immortality will reach its pinnacle when he is formally inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025 this Saturday, September 6th. Anthony will make history as the first player of Puerto Rican descent to be elected for his on-court accomplishments, cementing a legacy that transcends his 28,000-plus career points, 10 NBA All-Star selections and three Olympic gold medals.

Born on May 29, 1984, in Brooklyn, NY, Anthony faced adversity from an early age. After losing his father, Carmelo Iriarte—a Puerto Rico native and former member of the Young Lords—when he was just two years old, Anthony and his family relocated to Baltimore’s Druid Hill neighborhood at the age of eight. It was there he found solace and purpose on the basketball court.

His rise to basketball notoriety began at Syracuse University, where as a freshman he led the Orange to their first ever NCAA championship in 2003. Anthony’s tournament performance earned him Most Outstanding Player honors and positioned him as a can’t-miss top three prospect in what would become known as one of the most stacked drafts in NBA history.

The 2003 NBA Draft class, featuring legendary names such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, would redefine the league for a generation. While James was the consensus first overall pick, the Detroit Pistons’ decision to select Darko Miličić over Anthony at number two remains one of the most debated choices in draft history. The Denver Nuggets gladly selected Anthony with the third pick, acquiring a player who would immediately transform their franchise.

Anthony inherited a Nuggets team that had finished the previous season with a league-worst 17-65 record and dwindling attendance. His impact was both immediate and historic. The Nuggets improved by 26 wins in his rookie season, finishing 43-39 and securing a playoﬀ berth—one of the most dramatic single-season turnarounds in NBA history.

Anthony’s individual numbers were equally impressive. His 21.0 points per game ranked seventh in the entire league—not just among rookies—and he became the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 30 points in a game. But beyond statistics, Anthony revitalized a struggling franchise, restoring energy to the Pepsi Center and hope to a disillusioned fanbase.

Over his 19-year career, Anthony earned a reputation as a “bucket-getter’s bucket-getter” and established himself as one of the most feared scorers of his generation. His oﬀensive versatility earned him respect from the league’s most elite defenders, including the late Kobe Bryant, who told ESPN in 2014: “Carmelo Anthony is the toughest player I’ve ever had to guard. It’s him. Hands down. He has the size, the strength, the speed, the athleticism. But the thing that makes him the toughest is his fearlessness. He has no fear.”

This sentiment was echoed by contemporaries from Kevin Garnett to Draymond Green, forming a consensus around Anthony’s status as perhaps the most complete oﬀensive force of his era.

Throughout his career, Anthony maintained a deep connection to his Puerto Rican heritage. He honored his father’s memory by inscribing “Puerto Rico” on his sneakers during the 2008 Olympics and organized extensive relief eﬀorts following Hurricane Maria in 2017, delivering tons of supplies and personally visiting aﬀected communities.

His induction distinguishes him from Butch Lee, who was inducted in 2023 as a contributor for becoming the first Puerto Rican-born NBA player. Anthony becomes the first inducted specifically for his playing achievements—a milestone for Puerto Rican representation in basketball’s highest honor.

Anthony’s anticipated Hall of Fame speech is expected to acknowledge pioneers like Lee while celebrating a new ceiling broken for future generations of Puerto Rican players.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports



