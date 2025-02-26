GLOBAL COMBAT ANNOUNCES HISTORICAL TRANSITION TO YOUTUBE FOR LIVE STREAMING EVENTS

Lucero "La Loba" Acosta - Image Credit: Combate Global

For the first time in history, COMBATE GLOBAL events will be broadcast live in Spanish, free of charge on the world’s leading streaming video destination.

The transmission starts with the action live from GLOBAL COMBAT from Miami, starting with “Combate Female” on March 13

MIAMI – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced its transition to global distribution of premium live Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) events on YouTube, beginning with an all-women’s “Combate Female” headliner on Thursday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from TelevisaUnivision’s Miami studios. COMBATE GLOBAL will be YouTube’s first-ever premium producer of live MMA programming for global distribution.

The agreement marks the first time in history that COMBATE GLOBAL events, in their entirety, will be distributed live, globally and for free in Spanish to consumers around the world on the world’s leading video streaming platform.

Following the “Combate Female” show on March 13, the action will continue with live COMBATE GLOBAL events on Thursday, April 10 and Thursday, April 24, respectively.

“With YouTube in our corner as their interest in live sports grows, COMBATE GLOBAL will be able to achieve its mission of delivering ‘ M ucha M ás A cción’ to a global Spanish-speaking audience through the largest streaming video platform on the planet,” said COMBATE GLOBAL CEO Campbell McLaren. “COMBATE GLOBAL couldn’t ask for a better partner than YouTube as we launch full speed into the future and spearhead the rapid growth and engagement of our live audiences,” McLaren continued.

Live events will be streamed on COMBATE GLOBAL’s YouTube channel and will feature a call to action on the YouTube “Live” button immediately prior to the start of each show.

Additionally, several different YouTube content creators will produce and publish content covering upcoming COMBATE GLOBAL events and its star athletes on the respective creators’ YouTube channels leading up to each show. Creators will receive exclusive “behind-the-scenes” access to COMBATE GLOBAL athletes as they undergo high-intensity training prior to their fights. Viewers will witness for the first time and up close what it takes to fight and win in the COMBATE GLOBAL ring.

COMBATE GLOBAL’s transition to global distribution on YouTube comes after another stellar year for COMBATE GLOBAL’s live television event viewership and organic digital audience growth.

COMBATE GLOBAL content receives an average of 385 million organic monthly views across all of its social media channels.

By the close of 2024, COMBATE GLOBAL’s YouTube channel content has seen a 24 percent increase in audience watch time and a 26 percent increase in revenue since 2023. It has also seen a 140 percent increase in audience engagement for its YouTube Shorts video content, all organically, since 2023.

Its top five Hispanic consumer markets for YouTube content consumption have been the United States, Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Ecuador.

COMBATE GLOBAL, which has on more than one occasion surpassed both the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Major League Soccer (MLS) in terms of live television viewership, also has one of the youngest television audiences of any sports property in the United States, with nearly 50 percent of its total television audience fitting into the coveted A1 8-49 demographic.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found at www.CombateGlobal.com , as well as on YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .