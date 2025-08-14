Global Combat returns to Mexico City with two consecutive events August 28th and September 18th, live on YouTube worldwide

MEXICO VS. ARGENTINA’ HEADS

THE COMPLETE FIVE-FIGHT CARD

GLOBAL COMBAT ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 28

LIVE BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE

STARTS AT 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT



THE EVENT WILL ALSO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON SAMSUNG TV PLUS IN THE UNITED STATES

MIAMI, FL — COMBATE GLOBAL announced its highly anticipated return to Mexico with two back-to-back events on Thursday, August 28 and Thursday, September 18, both broadcast live globally from Azteca Studios in Mexico City via YouTube.

Both the August 28th and September 18th events will be streamed live and free worldwide, in Spanish and English, via the official COMBATE GLOBAL YouTube channel, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Both events will also be available live on Samsung TV Plus in the United States.

The first event, titled “Mexico vs. Argentina,” will pit the best of the new generation of Mexican fighters against their Argentine rivals in a five-fight card.

“It’s an honor and a thrill to return to Mexico City and bring with me this titanic clash – Mexico vs. Argentina is underway!” said COMBATE GLOBAL CEO Campbell McLaren.

In the main event of the featherweight (145 pounds) bout, powerful puncher Esteban Sedano (7-1) will face Ignacio “El Fino” Famozo (6-2).

Sedano, 24, a native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, is a seasoned striker looking for his third consecutive victory after two consecutive wins on the Mexican regional circuit.

Famozo, a 25-year-old hybrid fighter from Buenos Aires, Argentina, will be looking to redeem himself after a loss in a K-1 kickboxing fight in June.

In a fight scheduled for a 120-pound women’s catchweight title, Nicole Geraldo (6-1) will face Camila Reynoso (6-1).

Geraldo, 26, from Mexico City, will be looking for her second consecutive victory after winning a unanimous decision over Solangel Vera on November 1.

For her part, Reynoso, just 21 years old and from Buenos Aires, has established herself as a force in women’s MMA, achieving four of her six professional victories by way of (T)KO or submission.

In another fight on the “Mexico vs. Argentina” card, knockout artist Brandon “El Prendido” Gonzalez (5-2) returns to COMBATE GLOBAL action to face submission expert Pablo Ramos (4-1) at bantamweight (135 pounds).

González, 24, is originally from Zacatecas and fights out of Tijuana, BC, Mexico.

This four-fight veteran at COMBATE GLOBAL is coming off an impressive first-round TKO (4:03) over Jose Peñaloza on April 6.

Ramos, 23, a native of Buenos Aires, has earned all of his professional victories by submission.

In a women’s strawweight (115 pounds) bout, Karla “La Duraznito” Torres (5-1) of Guanajuato, Mexico, will face Lucia “Mala Onda” Apdelgarim (4-4) of Buenos Aires.

A lightweight (155 pounds) duel will pit Cruz Garcia (3-0) of Guanajuato against his undefeated Argentine compatriot, Franco Rios (3-0) of La Plata.

COMPLETE CARD “COMBATE GLOBAL: MÉXICO VS. ARGENTINA” – THURSDAY, AUGUST 28

(The order of the fights does not represent the official order of the event)

MAIN EVENT – FEATHERWEIGHT:

Esteban Sedano (7-1) vs. Ignacio “El Fino” Famozo (6-2)

FEATURED FIGHT – MIDDLEWEIGHT (120 LBS):

Nicole Geraldo (6-1) vs. Camila Reynoso (6-1)

BANTAMWEIGHT:

Brandon “El Prendido” González (5-2) vs. Pablo Ramos (4-1)

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT:

Karla “La Duraznito” Torres (5-1) vs. Lucia “Mala Onda” Apdelgarim (4-4)

LIGHTWEIGHT:

Cruz García (3-0) vs. Franco Ríos (3-0)

You can find more information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes at www.CombateGlobal.com , as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.