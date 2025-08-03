Head Held High For Jesus “El Mudo” Pinedo

Image Credit: Matt Ferris/PFL

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Before falling short on Professional Fighters League MMA’s 2025 PFL World Tournament Championship on Friday, Jesus “El Mudo” Pinedo who concluded fight night with the record of 25-1-7 (16 KOs), had some time to be interviewed by Latino Sports leading up to his co-main event and the most exciting fight of his career at the iconic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

The Lima, Peru global superstar discussed the endless accomplishments he has achieved since taking on opponents at 16-years-old, as he holds deep respect for his opponent, Movlid Khaybulaev (24-0-1, 1 NC, 6 KOs) of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp.

“I’ve been fighting since I was 16,” he said. “I had my first pro fight when I was 17. I won belts in Peru for the two biggest organizations out there, Inka FC and 300 Sparta FC. Then after that, I went to UFC for a couple of fights. In 2023, I became the PFL World Champion, and since then, I’ve been knocking out a bunch of fighters. I’ve had a pretty good win-streak, and now I’m here in the finals, in 2025.”

“If I had to say that I’m an animal, it would be a bear. They’re very strong, they do damage very quickly, much like I do in the cage. But in my normal life, I tried to separate the sport side part of me, I’m pretty calm and a reserved individual.”

When asked, “If MMA was taken away tomorrow or didn’t exist at all, what would you do with the same passion,” Pinedo shared that he never thought about being in another career aside from being a professional MMA fighter that he has successfully worked hard for. This was destined to be his.

What motivated Pinedo the most about fight night was beating Khaybulaev, due to his legacy. He’s a well-known fighter, successful, undefeated, and he comes from Khabib’s camp, which is very respected. But his team was also on the priority list, including his family. Truth be told, respect is one of the main components that makes MMA very special, with everyone coming from different backgrounds and stories that earns the utmost respect.

Self-improvements and self-investments are also important to Pinedo. The last time he won a fight, he used the money to invest in himself and that’s not changing anytime soon. The share of $20 million that he could’ve won would allow him to get high-quality resources for his training camp to be a better version of himself.

FIGHT NIGHT:

A devastating loss for Pinedo and his team was very difficult to swallow. Khaybulaev controlled the majority of the fight that ultimately crowned him to be the 2025 PFL Champion, winning by a submission. But this was not about Khaybulaev, because the high level of patience and strength was showcased through Pinedo’s skills.

There were many times that Pinedo could’ve given up because he was tackled down numerous times, without room to break out of, but the heart of a monster he showed to himself and the public was held to the highest standard. The back to back exhaustion, with his own blood splattered on his face, of trying to stay alive was shown throughout the fight until he lost to the last of the too many signature-submissions that Khaybulaev did.

Everyone who was a fan of Pinedo stayed loyal throughout the time and even screamed encouragement of wisdom, hoping that would wake him up all the way to the very end of the cage announcer officially giving him his second loss. Of course there was lots of frustration from that side as well, but many knew Pinedo still earned his flowers that he deserved, there are not too many people who’d be in the cage that amount of length against someone from Khabib’s camp.

As much as Pinedo’s disciplined mind wanted to win, his well-being, physically, knew he had to quit because health is wealth, something that can’t be taken lightly. It wasn’t one of Pinedo’s nights, but he is still a champion at heart. The Latino and Latina community admires his efforts, determination and dedication in representing his homeland of Peru in the octagon.

