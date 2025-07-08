COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETE FIGHT CARD FOR THURSDAY, JULY 17 IN MIAMI, LIVE WORLDWIDE IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH ON YOUTUBE

Undefeated American phenom Jaden Ortega (right) will attempt to chop down another more seasoned veteran in Mexico’s Ivan “Choko” Castillo in the Combate Global 170-pound main event on Thursday, July 17, live on YouTube and Samsung TV Plus from Miami. Photo credit: Kevin Kleeblatt/Combate Global

THE LIVE STREAM OF THE FIVE-FIGHT CARD

BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET/5 P.M. PT ON JULY 17;

THE EVENT ALSO STREAMS LIVE ON SAMSUNG TV PLUS IN THE U.S.

UNDEFEATED AMERICAN PHENOM JADEN ORTEGA TAKES ON SEASONED MEXICAN BATTLER IVAN “CHOKO” CASTILLO IN THE WELTERWEIGHT MAIN EVENT

WBC WOMEN’S BOXING CHAMPION KENIA ENRIQUEZ RETURNS FOR HER SECOND COMBATE GLOBAL FIGHT TO TAKE ON HANNAH BROBYSKOV IN A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FEATURED STRAWWEIGHT FIGHT

MIAMI – July 8, 2025 –COMBATE GLOBAL today announced a complete five-bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card that will stream live on YouTube worldwide as well as on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. on Thursday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Miami.

The July 17 event will stream live, worldwide, free-of-charge, and in both Spanish and English on Combate Global’s YouTube channel.

The event will also stream live in the U.S. on COMBATE GLOBAL’s Spanish and English channels, respectively, on Samsung TV Plus.

In the welterweight (170 pounds) main event, undefeated 22-year-old sensation Jaden Ortega (4-0), for the third consecutive time, will take on a far more battle-tested opponent in Ivan “Choko” Castillo (23-17).

Ortega of Spokane, Wash. is the latest protégé to emerge from Sik Jitsu, the camp that has produced the likes of both superstar and former world champion Julianna Peña as well as Juliana Miller, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 30 competition reality television show.

Including what will be his 5th professional fight, Ortega will have faced opponents with a total of 51 professional bouts under their belts as of July 17.

To date, though, the American has yet to be challenged significantly, scoring knockouts in three of the four fights, including two consecutive first round knockouts in his last two starts.

Castillo, a 34-year-old native of Ensenada, B.C., Mexico and a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, poses the most serious threat to Ortega, so far.

Castillo has earned 16 of his 25 professional victories by way of (T)KO or submission and is known for both his tremendous stamina and ground and pound finishes.

In a previously announced, featured strawweight (115 pounds) contest, three-time professional boxing champion Kenia “Mexican Queen” Enriquez (1-0) will face off with Hannah Brobyskov (0-1).

Hailing from Tijuana, B.C., Mexico, the 31-year-old Enriquez, who holds the WBC interim world flyweight (112 pounds) boxing championship and an overall professional boxing record of 28-1, with 11 of her wins having come by way of (T)KO, made a spectacular entry to MMA at COMBATE GLOBAL’s ‘Combate Female’ all women’s event on March 13, defeating previously unbeaten Hayley “Bloody” Valentine via unanimous decision.

Brobyskov is a 30-year-old resident of Seattle, Wash. looking for her first professional victory.

Prior to turning professional, Brobyskov compiled an amateur record of 2-1.

A second women’s bout that will be contested at atomweight (105 pounds) will see two unbeaten new stars, Janet Garcia (3-0) and Maria “La Felina” Maldonado (1-0), collide in La Jaula.

Born in Mexico, Garcia, who immigrated to the U.S. with her family when she was 9 years old, is a 34-year-old resident of San Jose, Calif. and a 10-time amateur Muay Thai champion with an overall record of 22-4 in Thailand’s national sport.

The 24-year-old Maldonado of Santiago De Querétaro, Qro., Mexico is a former national kickboxing champion and a former amateur boxing standout.

Maldonado made her professional MMA debut in La Jaula on April 24, scoring a second round (4:04) TKO (punches) on fellow Mexican competitor Valeria Gomez.

In other action on the card, undefeated Jonathan “Robocop” Astudillo (3-0) will return to COMBATE GLOBAL after putting on a vicious punching display and stopping Trevor Schnurpel in the third round (:27) with a body punch on April 24.

Astudillo of Santiago, Chile will square off in a featherweight (145 pounds) bout with former undefeated (5-0) professional boxer turned MMA prospect Marcelo Reyes (2-1), a Weslaco, Texas resident, who made his COMBATE GLOBAL debut on April 10, defeating Sedric Richard by way of TKO (punches) in the second round (4:26) of their fight.

Leading off the fight card will be a lightweight (155 pounds) meeting between unbeaten Quentin “No Ordinary Cowboy” Camacho (2-0) of Whittier, Calif. and Adrian “Joe” Martinez (0-1) of Ensenada, B.C.

COMPLETE “COMBATE GLOBAL: COMBATE FEMALE” FIGHT CARD – THURSDAY, JULY 17

(The complete list of fights below is not reflective of the bout order)

WELTERWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

Jaden Ortega (4-0) vs. Ivan “Choko” Castillo (23-17)

STRAWWEIGHT FEATURED BOUT:

Kenia “Mexican Queen” Enriquez (1-0) vs. Hannah Brobyskov (0-1)

ATOMWEIGHT:

Janet Garcia (3-0) vs. Maria Maldonado (1-0)

FEATHERWEIGHT:

Jonathan “Robocop” Astudillo (3-0) vs. Marcelo Reyes (2-1)

LIGHTWEIGHT:

Quentin “No Ordinary Cowboy” Camacho (2-0) vs. Adrian “Joe” Martinez (0-1)