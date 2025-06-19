COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO TWO MATCHUPS DUE TO INJURIES, FOR ‘COMBATE FEMALE’ ON TONIGHT (June 19th) IN MIAMI, LIVE WORLDWIDE IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH ON YOUTUBE

Undefeated women’s MMA sensation Melissa “Mamba” Amaya (right) will be tested by Japan’s Megumi Sugimoto in Combate Global’s new ‘Combate Female’ main event matchup on Thursday, June 19. Photo credit: Scott Hirano/Combate Global

THE LIVE YOUTUBE STREAM OF THE FIVE-FIGHT CARD

BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET/5 P.M. PT ON JUNE 19

MELISSA “MAMBA” AMAYA WILL FACE MEGUMI SUGIMOTO,

IN PLACE OF INJURED BRUNA ELLEN,

IN THE STRAWWEIGHT MAIN EVENT

KELLY STADDON STEPS IN FOR INJURED MARIAH CASTRO,

AND WILL BATTLE MELISSA GOMEZ

IN A 110-POUND CATCHWEIGHT FIGHT

THE EVENT WILL ALSO STREAM LIVE

ON SAMSUNG TV PLUS IN THE U.S.

IN BOTH SPANISH AND ENGLISH

MIAMI – June 12, 2025 –COMBATE GLOBAL today announced a pair of changes to its previously announced ‘Combate Female’ all women’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card that will stream live on YouTube worldwide as well as on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. on Thursday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Miami.

The June 19 event, ‘Combate Female’, will stream live, worldwide, free-of-charge, and in both Spanish and English on Combate Global’s YouTube channel.

In addition to the live worldwide distribution of the event on YouTube, ‘Combate Female’ will also stream live in the U.S. on COMBATE GLOBAL’s Spanish and English channels, respectively, on Samsung TV Plus.

In a new strawweight (115 pounds) main event, previously announced, undefeated sensation Melissa “Mamba” Amaya (7-0) will collide with Megumi Sugimoto (11-4-3).

Bruna Ellen, Amaya’s original opponent, was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an injury.

Sugimoto is a 34-year-old former world championship challenger and former amateur wrestling star hailing from Yamagata, Yamagata, Japan.

The Japanese fighter’s best professional MMA result, to date, was winning the 2019 Infinity League, the annual competition promoted by Japanese organization Shooto.

The matchup with Amaya of Spokane, Wash. will be Sugimoto’s first start of 2025.

The other new matchup announced today was a 110-pound catchweight bout between undefeated Melissa Gomez (3-0) of Santiago, Chile and Kelly Staddon (3-1).

The 30-year-old Staddon of Manchester, England will replace Mariah Castro, who was also forced off the card due to an injury.

Staddon, who holds a black belt in Judo and is a five-time British champion in that sport, is looking for her fourth consecutive MMA victory.

In a previously announced, 130-pound catchweight co-main event, undefeated Regina “Kill Bill” Tarin (5-0) of Mexico City, Mexico will collide with Kaytlin “Katniss” Neil (7-5) of Lehi, Utah.

A previously announced, featured All-South American matchup in the flyweight (125 pounds) division will pit unbeaten, 23-year-old Karen “KO” Omen (1-0) of Timbio, Cauca, Colombia against multiple-time Shotokan Karate South American champion Katherinne “La Maldita” Machuca (3-2) of Santiago, Chile.

The ‘Combate Female’ event on June 19 will be the first of five consecutive, monthly COMBATE GLOBAL live television events that were announced last week and that will each take place on the third Thursday of every month through October.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

COMPLETE “COMBATE GLOBAL: COMBATE FEMALE” FIGHT CARD – THURSDAY, JUNE 19

(The complete list of fights below is not reflective of the bout order)

STRAWWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

Melissa “Mamba” Amaya (7-0) vs. Megumi Sugimoto (11-4-3)

CATCHWEIGHT (130 LBS.) CO-MAIN EVENT:

Regina “Kill Bill” Tarin (5-0) vs. Kaytlin “Katniss” Neil (7-5)

FLYWEIGHT:

Karen “KO” Omen (1-0) vs. Katherinne “La Maldita” Machuca (3-2)

CATCHWEIGHT (110 LBS):

Melissa Gomez (3-0) vs. Kelly Staddon (3-1)

STRAWWEIGHT:

Claudia “La Lobita” Pizarro (1-0) vs. Blanca “Pura Sangre” Medina (1-3)