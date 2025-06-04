COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETE ‘COMBATE FEMALE’ CARD THURSDAY, JUNE 19 IN MIAMI, LIVE WORLDWIDE IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH ON YOUTUBE

Melissa "Mamba" Amaya (left) will put her perfect 7-0 record on the line at Combate Global's 'Combate Female' live event on Thursday, June 19 - Image Credit: Scott Hirano/Combate Global

MIAMI, FL – COMBATE GLOBAL announced today a full five-fight women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) card that will stream live on YouTube worldwide, as well as on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. on Thursday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from Miami.

The June 19 event, ‘Combate Femenino,’ will be streamed live, worldwide, for free, and in both Spanish and English on Combate Global’s YouTube channel .

In addition to the event’s live global distribution on YouTube, Combate Female will also stream live in the U.S. on COMBATE GLOBAL’s Spanish and English channels, respectively, on Samsung TV Plus.

Headlining the latest Combate Female event will be a strawweight (115 pounds) matchup between undefeated Melissa “Mamba” Amaya (7-0) and former world championship challenger Bruna Ellen (7-5).

“Women’s sports are exploding in popularity, but there’s no sport more exciting than women’s MMA, and when you have arguably the world’s No. 1 strawweight, Melissa Amaya, facing the toughest test of her career so far in a seasoned fighter like Bruna Ellen, you can’t get any more exciting than that,” said COMBATE GLOBAL CEO Campbell McLaren.

Amaya, 30, of Spokane, Washington, has been an unstoppable force in La Jaula to date, where she began her professional career in 2021 and has since been tearing up the women’s competition field at both 125 and 115 pounds.

Amaya is a member of Sik Jitsu, the fight camp that spawned the careers of former world champion Julianna Peña and The Ultimate Fighter : Team Peña vs. Team Nuñes winner Juliana “Killer” Miller.

In Bruna, 28, of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Los Angeles, California, Amaya will face a fighter who has never been finished in her 10-year professional career and who has fought at the highest echelon of strawweight talent, having challenged for two world titles in the past.

Bruna holds victories over two GLOBAL COMBAT veterans, Elina Kallionidou and Desiree Yanez, whom Bruna defeated in 2019 and 2021, respectively, by unanimous decision and split decision.

In the 130-pound catchweight co-main event announced today, undefeated Regina “Kill Bill” Tarin (5-0) will face Kaytlin “Katniss” Neil (7-5).

At just 20 years old, Tarín of Mexico City, Mexico already has the attention of the MMA world since he defeated each of his first five opponents, four via (T)KO or submission, including two in GLOBAL COMBAT action.

Tarín, a member of the Mexico City-based Bonebreakers fight squad, made quick work of her first two COMBATE GLOBAL opponents, submitting Fernanda Marrufo in the first round (3:14) in their June 8, 2024, bout, and scoring a first-round TKO (1:55) over Gisela Luna just six weeks later on July 27, 2024.

Neil, 33, is from Lehi, Utah and is a familiar face to MMA fans, having competed on The Ultimate Fighter : Team Peña vs. Team Nunes , and on COMBATE GLOBAL in 2021.

During her time on the reality competition show, Neil, who trains with MMA veterans Court McGee and Cynthia Calvillo, defeated Helen Peralta, who has since become a bare-knuckle boxing champion, via split decision on May 10, 2022.

In his only appearance on COMBATE GLOBAL, Neil submitted Pamela Bóveda Aguirre with a knockout in the third round (1:59) of their fight on October 8, 2021.

A prominent South American showdown in the flyweight division (125 pounds) will pit undefeated Karen “KO” Omen (1-0) against Katherinne “La Maldita” Machuca (3-2).

From Timbio, Cauca, Colombia, Omen is a 23-year-old Muay Thai champion and undefeated former amateur MMA competitor with credible knockout power in her fists.

Machuca is from Santiago, Chile and is a multiple-time South American and national Shotokan Karate champion in this sport.

Also, undefeated Melissa Gomez (3-0) of Santiago, Chile, will face Mariah Castro (2-2) of Kearney, New Jersey, in a 110-pound catchweight match.

The preliminary card will also feature a strawweight matchup between undefeated Claudia “La Lobita” Pizarro (1-0) of Santiago, Chile via Santo Domingo, DR and Blanca “Pura Sangre” Medina (1-3) of Seville, Spain via Miami.

The June 19 Women’s Combat event will be the first of five live televised COMBATE GLOBAL events announced last week.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found at www.CombateGlobal.com , as well as on YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

