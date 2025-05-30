COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FIVE NEW EVENTS FOR 2025, LIVE ON YOUTUBE AND SAMSUNG TV PLUS, BEGINNING WITH ‘COMBATE FEMALE’ ON THURSDAY, JUNE 19 

Claudia "La Lobita" Pizarro (white top) of Chile is expected to return to action in one of the Combate Global events announced today. Photo credit: Kevin Kleeblatt/Combate Global

Following the ‘Combate Female’

all-women’s fight card on June 19,

COMBATE GLOBAL will be live on television globally

on the third Thursday of every month this year

MIAMI, NY — COMBATE GLOBAL today announced five new live television events for 2025, beginning with a ‘COMBATE FEMALE’ all-women’s fight card on Thursday, June 19, live on YouTube and Samsung TV Plus from Miami.

The live stream of the ‘Combate Female’ event will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, in both English and Spanish, on June 19.

“As usual, we are going to deliver Much More Action, or Mucha Más Acción, with these next five events showcasing the best new professional MMA talent in the world, particularly from the Latino universe,” said COMBATE GLOBAL CEO Campbell McLaren.

Each event, beginning with the June 19 show, will take place on the third Thursday of the month, giving the series a specific cadence for fans to easily follow.

After June 19, COMBATE GLOBAL will produce live television events on the following Thursday nights: July 17, August 21, September 18 and October 18.

The complete fight card for ‘Combate Female’ on June 19 will be announced soon.

COMBATE GLOBAL live action premiered with a ‘Combate Female’ women’s card on YouTube on March 13 and on Samsung TV Plus on April 24, which was highlighted the return of Mexican reality television star and recording artist turned MMA fighter, Jawy Mendez (1-1).

The March 13 event on YouTube marked COMBATE GLOBAL’s premiere on the world’s number one digital streaming service, following a stellar, six-year run on linear television (Univision), during which COMBATE GLOBAL was the number one late-night Spanish language television series and number two MMA television series, according to Nielsen.

On more than one occasion, COMBATE GLOBAL’s live television viewership outrated that of MMA market leader, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), on the same weekend, as well as top boxing television properties, such as Top Rank Boxing on ESPN.

Additional information about Combate Global and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.