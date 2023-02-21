Gold Glove with only 28 defensive games played – Guante de Oro con solo 28 juegos a la defensiva

“My secretary abandoned me, because she surprised me kissing my wife”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As usual, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, do not forget to send your full name and town or city from where you write.

Juan L. Bonilla, from Ensenada, asks: “Are there bibliographies of pitchers who have won 20 or more games in a season in the Mexican Summer League and in the Minor Leagues in the USA?”

Friend and namesake: “Bibliography”, I don’t know. But surely in the annual records of each League there are all these data.

Ender Jovencio, from Maracaibo, asks: “Why did Henry Blanco, a good receiver for the Cubs and with other teams, never win the Gold Glove; And why, if he started as a third baseman, did they make him a catcher?

Amigo Dero: The Gold Glove thing shouldn’t worry you. How serious is an award that Rafael Palmeiro won in 1999 going to be, when he only appeared at first base 28 times and in 128 games he was designated hitter? As for Henry’s conversion from third to catcher, it was the same as Johnny Bench’s. And of course the results agree with the coaches who recommended such changes.

Mario R. Bours, from Hermosillo, asks: “The new bases are 18 inches, that is, three more than the previous ones, so the base stealer will have an advantage of six inches. Don’t you think it’s a lot?

“Eventually stolen base records should carry an asterisk.”

Amigo Mayo: And then, asterisks also for the ghost runner at second, for the one designated since 1973, because AL umpires stopped wearing inflatable bibs, because of the prohibition of the shift, because of night games starting May 24, 1935… Asterisks, asterisks, asterisks, asterisks. And no, I don’t think the size of the new bases is any advantage.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks: “Is it a stolen base or an error, if a runner is surprised by the pitcher and the first baseman throws to second, but hits the ball against that runner’s helmet?”

Friend Manolo: Error.

Isidro Pedroza, from Mérida, Yucatán, asks: “How was Teoscar Hernández’s arbitration against his new Seattle team?”

Amigo Chidro: The Mariners won the case and will pay the Dominican outfielder from Cotuy 14 million dollars for the 2023 campaign.

Teoscar, 30, will be able to declare himself a free agent at the end of the actions, in October.

————–Español—————-

Guante de Oro con solo 28 juegos a la defensiva

“Mi secretaria me abandonó, porque me sorprendió besando a mi esposa”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como de costumbre, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, no olvides enviar nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Juan L.Bonilla, de Ensenada, pregunta: “¿Existen bibliografías de los lanzadores que han ganado 20 o más juegos en una temporada en la Liga Mexicana de Verano y en las Ligas Menores en USA?”.

Amigo y tocayo: “Bibliografía”, no se. Pero con seguridad que en los records anuales de cada Liga están todos esos datos.

Ender Jovencio, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Por qué Henry Blanco, buen receptor de los Cachorros y con otros equipos, nunca ganó El Guante de Oro; y por qué si comenzó como tercera base, lo hicieron cátcher?”.

Amigo Dero: Lo del Guante de Oro no debe preocuparte. ¿Cómo va ser serio un premio que ganó Rafael Palmeiro en 1999, cuando solamente apareció en primera base 28 veces y en 128 juegos fue bateador designado?. En cuanto a la conversión de Henry de tercera en receptor, fue igual que el caso de Johnny Bench. Y por supuesto que los resultados dan la razón a los coaches que recomendaron tales cambios.

Mario R. Bours, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “Las nuevas bases tienen 18 pulgadas, o sea, tres más que las anteriores, por lo que el robador de bases tendrá una ventaja de seis pulgadas. ¿No cree que es mucho?.

“Con el tiempo los récords de bases robadas, deberán llevar un asterisco”.

Amigo Mayo: Y entonces, asteriscos también por el corredor fantasma en segunda, por el designado desde 1973, porque los umpires de la Americana dejaron de usar petos inflables, por la prohibición del shift, por los juegos nocturnos a partir del 24 de mayo de 1935… Asteriscos, asteriscos, asteriscos, asteriscos. Y no, no creo que sea ninguna ventaja lo de tamaño de las nuevas bases.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta: “¿Es base robada o error, si un corredor es sorprendido por el pitcher y el primera base tira a segunda, pero le pega la pelota al casco de ese corredor?”.

Amigo Manolo: Error.

Isidro Pedroza, de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta: “¿Cómo quedó el arbitraje de Teoscar Hernández, ante su nuevo equipo de Seattle?”.

Amigo Chidro: Los Marineros ganaron el caso y le pagarán al outfielder dominicano de Cotuy, 14 millones de dólares por la campaña de este 2023.

Teoscar, de 30 años, podrá declararse agente libre al terminar las acciones, en octubre.

