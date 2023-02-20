Will Peraza Be Named Yankees Opening Day Shortstop?

Oswald Peraza - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

TAMPA BAY, FL– Now that MLB’s offseason is in the rearview, with players officially reported to Spring Training camp, a leading debate revolving around any talk of the New York Yankees is the franchise’s concerns on who will be starting on defense between second and third base. Oswald Peraza has put himself in a great position to be named the Yankees Opening Day starting shortstop, but the battle is on between him, Isiah-Kiner Falefa, and Anthony Volpe.

To start off, Yankees manager Aaron Boone hasn’t shown any signs of who is leading in the competition, though, wasn’t hesitant to praise Peraza’s work ethic and mindset.

“We think he’s going to be a very good player in this league. He’s done it now at every level. Getting to see him in action and to see how he carried himself just to see his presence in the final month. I thought he handled the situation really well. We put him into some tough spots in the postseason” Boone said about Peraza on Sunday, February 19th.

Boone views the shortstop role as something that could evolve through the regular season, similar to last year, perhaps. So if that’s the case, the shortstop listed on Opening Day, March 30th in the Bronx may not be the player that’s starting there this September, and so on.

The 22-year-old, of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Peraza performed well enough when called upon last season, showcasing his skills and being alternated as a starter at shortstop in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

As mentioned, Peraza will be battling Kiner-Falefa and Volpe for the job – Boone noted that each of them will attempt and acclimate to different infield positions throughout the spring. Speaking of multiple positions, utility man Oswaldo Cabrera, 23, of Guarnes, Venezuela, could also be in the mix at short.

But, the case at hand is Peraza. He is ranked third overall in the Yankees farm system, and 52nd in Major League Baseball pipeline’s top 100.

In addition, here are Peraza’s 2022 stats:

2022: AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders – 99 Games

386 At-Bats: .259/.329/.448 with 19 HR, 50 RBI, 33 Stolen Bases

2022: NY Yankees – 18 Games

49 At-Bats: .306/.404/.429 with one HR, two RBI, two Stolen Bases

Will he win the job as Yankees shortstop?

Follow our Social Media @latinosportsoficial on Instagram & @latinosports on Twitter for updates and exclusive content