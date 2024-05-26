Goodbye to a good friend, Armando Talavera

Armando Talavera after one of the many community events he supported - Image Credit: Latino Sports

CABO ROJO, PR – Yesterday I received a call from Cesar Rivera a photographer and videographer and member of the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA). Cesar called to inform me of some very sad news, he informed me that Armando Talavera has passed on.

It was sad to hear as Armando was a close friend, a strong supporter of Latino Sports and was one of the founders of the LSWBA back in 2008. Armando was born in Caracas, Venezuela and had a long history is promoting Latinos in sports dating back to 1972 as a sports commentator.

Armando covered many sports for the Spanish dominant community. He covered All Star games, World Series, he covered the New York Mets and the Yankees. He covered NBA finals, Super Bowls, Major League Soccer, the World Cup, and the Caribbean Series.

Armando was hired by WADO Radio (1280 AM) in 1993 and was an integral part of the station for decades. He was one of the pioneers of Spanish sports radio with his four-hour talk show, “WADO Deportivo.” He was also one of the early commentators hired by ESPN Deportes.

In 2011 Latino Sports honored him with our Buck Canal Award for his years of service in sports for the Latino community.

We will miss our friend and our condolences goes out to the Talavera family.