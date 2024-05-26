Karl-Anthony Towns & Al Horford close to making NBA history

Two Dominicans in Karl-Anthony Towns, and Al Horford, on the NBA Grand Stage - Image Credit: Getty Images

The following was published by Latino Sports contributor David Colón

Al Horford and Karl-Anthony Towns are close to becoming the first Dominican duo to play in an NBA Finals, if the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves win their respective conferences.

Since the Argentines Manu Ginobili, and Fabricio Oberto, and the Brazilian Tiago Splitter, no pair of Latin American players have faced each other and played in the NBA finals.

The experienced Alfred Joel Horford Reynoso made his debut in 2007 with Atlanta and participated in five All-Star Games, and together with Towns, they were all stars in 2018, in Los Angeles.

Towns, the younger of the two players, at 28 years old, is the T-Wolves’ offensive cannon along with Anthony Edwards. In the past two decades, Latino players have faced each other in the NBA Finals, but this one in 2024 would be historic, especially for the Caribbean, being the Dominican Republic, along with Puerto Rico, the two powers of this Caribbean region.

Minnesota, to reach the Western Conference final, knocked out the champions Denver Nuggets in 7 games.

In Game 7, Towns, the decisive one to the defenders, led to the T-Wolves to making a historic comeback of 20 points in the second half, with the Dominican, standing out as the best scorer (23 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals – watch below).

KAT was unreal last night. 😼 pic.twitter.com/qJyTfcn0M4 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 20, 2024

While Horford, one of the best defensive players in the NBA, for more than 15 years, has been in charge of the offensive role of the front line, in the absence due to injury of Kristaps Porzingis.

For Latin America, the Caribbean, and basketball in America and the world, the fact that two natives of the same country are protagonists of the NBA Finals 2024, is the most important news of the summer and perhaps of the year, because the sport of NBA is considered one of the three most important in the world.

If this unique meeting between Al and Karl takes place, it can only be compared to the World Olympics that will be held in July in Paris, France.

