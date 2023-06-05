Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 29 – JUNE 4

Ranger Suárez, a finalist for the 2022 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 29th – Sunday June 4th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Eddie Rosario Completes Braves Comeback in Grand Fashion!

Little League Home Run For Yandy Díaz

Oneil Cruz Bobblehead Day in Pittsburgh – 2022 National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year

Ronald Acuña Jr. With Another Moonshot!

Oswaldo Cabrera Goes Yard in Hollywood

Luis Arráez Stays Hot: 5-5 with 5 RBI

The Contreras Brothers Homer on the Same Day!

2022 AL LatinoMVP – Yordan Álvarez Gets One Off Ohtani

Don’t Run on Adolis García

Gary Sánchez 380 Feet Later

2021 AL LatinoMVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Launches His Glove!

Keibert Ruiz Multi-HR Day in LA

José Barrero Makin’ The Green Monster Look Small

Marcus Stroman Pitches A Gem – Complete Game Shutout against Tampa Bay

Mr. Clutch: José Altuve – 2017 AL LatinoMVP

