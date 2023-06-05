HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 29 – JUNE 4

Ranger Suárez, a finalist for the 2022 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 29th – Sunday June 4th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Eddie Rosario Completes Braves Comeback in Grand Fashion!

¡ESA ⚾ LLEGÓ HASTA GUAYAMA! pic.twitter.com/ASfhzNq9BS — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 4, 2023

Little League Home Run For Yandy Díaz

Little League Home Run, def: a play during which a batter scores a run during their plate appearance with the aid of one or more errors committed by the fielding team. pic.twitter.com/K8YXxfDVn7 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2023

Oneil Cruz Bobblehead Day in Pittsburgh – 2022 National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year

While we’re still in the rain delay pls enjoy more Oneil bobblehead content https://t.co/bVVUFlVYOe pic.twitter.com/p6L8PYZAIV — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 3, 2023

Ronald Acuña Jr. With Another Moonshot!

Oswaldo Cabrera Goes Yard in Hollywood

Go for LAunch 🚀 pic.twitter.com/UsQRk4Vek4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 4, 2023

Luis Arráez Stays Hot: 5-5 with 5 RBI

.@Arraez_21 has 5 hits 5 RBIs and 3 doubles. did we mention that's all from today's game only? #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/3STB98ZaJw — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 3, 2023

The Contreras Brothers Homer on the Same Day!

The Contreras brothers homered in the same day for the third time in their careers! pic.twitter.com/Tyeht8KLO2 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 3, 2023

2022 AL LatinoMVP – Yordan Álvarez Gets One Off Ohtani

Don’t Run on Adolis García

Consejo: no reten al Bombi. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/6zspQ4yqbx — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 3, 2023

Gary Sánchez 380 Feet Later

The most important meal of the day, servin' it up Gary's way! #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/eKVtMQehyl — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 1, 2023

2021 AL LatinoMVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Launches His Glove!

Diles ahí, Vladdy Jr. Si la bola no llega, que llegue el guante. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0t4N3JQO51 — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 1, 2023

Keibert Ruiz Multi-HR Day in LA

Major 🔑! Keibert Ruiz homers for the second time today! pic.twitter.com/eQlFgYB2OA — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2023

José Barrero Makin’ The Green Monster Look Small

BOSTON TEEING OFF PARTY pic.twitter.com/fsqIX3Sogh — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 31, 2023

Marcus Stroman Pitches A Gem – Complete Game Shutout against Tampa Bay

Mr. Clutch: José Altuve – 2017 AL LatinoMVP

¡GRAND SLAM DE JOSÉ ALTUVE! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/cizfOsTcwZ — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 29, 2023

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports