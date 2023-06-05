HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 29 – JUNE 4

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 29th – Sunday June 4th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Eddie Rosario Completes Braves Comeback in Grand Fashion!
¡ESA ⚾ LLEGÓ HASTA GUAYAMA! pic.twitter.com/ASfhzNq9BS
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 4, 2023
Little League Home Run For Yandy Díaz
Little League Home Run, def: a play during which a batter scores a run during their plate appearance with the aid of one or more errors committed by the fielding team. pic.twitter.com/K8YXxfDVn7
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2023
Oneil Cruz Bobblehead Day in Pittsburgh – 2022 National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year
While we’re still in the rain delay pls enjoy more Oneil bobblehead content https://t.co/bVVUFlVYOe pic.twitter.com/p6L8PYZAIV
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 3, 2023
Ronald Acuña Jr. With Another Moonshot!
4️⃣6️⃣4️⃣ ft!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/VGdiphIKA7
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 4, 2023
Oswaldo Cabrera Goes Yard in Hollywood
Go for LAunch 🚀 pic.twitter.com/UsQRk4Vek4
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 4, 2023
Luis Arráez Stays Hot: 5-5 with 5 RBI
.@Arraez_21 has 5 hits 5 RBIs and 3 doubles.
did we mention that's all from today's game only? #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/3STB98ZaJw
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 3, 2023
The Contreras Brothers Homer on the Same Day!
The Contreras brothers homered in the same day for the third time in their careers! pic.twitter.com/Tyeht8KLO2
— MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 3, 2023
2022 AL LatinoMVP – Yordan Álvarez Gets One Off Ohtani
Yordaddy. pic.twitter.com/jiF7jp90k3
— Houston Astros (@astros) June 3, 2023
Don’t Run on Adolis García
Consejo: no reten al Bombi. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/6zspQ4yqbx
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 3, 2023
Gary Sánchez 380 Feet Later
The most important meal of the day, servin' it up Gary's way! #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/eKVtMQehyl
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 1, 2023
2021 AL LatinoMVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Launches His Glove!
Diles ahí, Vladdy Jr.
Si la bola no llega, que llegue el guante. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0t4N3JQO51
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 1, 2023
Keibert Ruiz Multi-HR Day in LA
Major 🔑!
Keibert Ruiz homers for the second time today! pic.twitter.com/eQlFgYB2OA
— MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2023
José Barrero Makin’ The Green Monster Look Small
BOSTON TEEING OFF PARTY pic.twitter.com/fsqIX3Sogh
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 31, 2023
Marcus Stroman Pitches A Gem – Complete Game Shutout against Tampa Bay
STR0 SH0 pic.twitter.com/Rtq3HuBZmT
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 29, 2023
Mr. Clutch: José Altuve – 2017 AL LatinoMVP
¡GRAND SLAM DE JOSÉ ALTUVE! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/cizfOsTcwZ
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 29, 2023
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
