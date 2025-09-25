It Was The Messi Show

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — When Lionel Messi comes to town, the Argentine superstar gets attention. Drawing capacity crowds to MLS venues, Inter Miami signed the renowned forward to a three-year/$130,000,000+ contract.

He is the epitome of how the MLS looks to expand their fan base and compete with other major North American sports leagues. It has worked for the MLS, a coordinated effort.

But Messi is special, the Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani of the MLS, a 36-year-old player on the pitch with athleticism, skill, and a proficient scorer. He has Miami in position for the upcoming MLS postseason and eventual run to the League Cup.

Messi of course was part of the attention Wednesday evening at Citi Field, 40,945 and a good many came to see their superstar. Though this was another significant game for NYCFC, a playoff spot clinched in the Eastern Conference with their win against Charlotte this week.

A gauntlet for NYCFC down the stretch and a trip to Harrison, New Jersey this Saturday against the rival Red Bulls for the Hudson River Derby that could determine more where they stand on Decision Day in a few weeks.

Messi did not disappoint. He got the brace (two goals). It was more like a Miami home crowd cheering for every Messi move as NYCFC had no answer with their 4-0 loss that continues to place the Eastern Conference standings and positioning up for grabs. With the win, Miami earned their playoff spot.

Messi, of course, was not available for comment and with all the hysteria of his only New York appearance. Then again a superstar of his caliber can acquiesce to granting postgame interviews.

Regardless, Messi was the star. NYCFC, according to coach Pascal Jansen, could not adjust to the quality of transition that Miami forced. Messi scored twice in the second half that extended his streak to five goals in nine days. He missed a hat trick when Miami earned a penalty in the 83rd minute but allowed Luis Suárez to score the final goal.

“He has done that too many times in his career,” said Miami coach Javier Mascherano. “Sometimes he looks at some teammates who haven’t scored and need a goal more than him.”

Miami is in third place with 55 points behind the Philadelphia Union. NYCFC had a three-game unbeaten streak stopped in this gauntlet with Miami, Columbus, and Charlotte, a demanding schedule with minimal time to prepare and organize strategy. Jansen said after this loss, 24-hours is all they have before the next one. He made two changes to the side with Raul Gustavo and Alonso Martínez replaced by Aiden O’Neill and Agustin Ojeda.

The forward Martínez sat because of an ailing injury, a potent part of the lineup. But Jansen looking for an answer to get the equalizer messaged Martínez to the pitch with the score 1-1.

“Looking for the equalizer was the idea behind that,” he said. “The last 15 or 20 minutes when the goals fell, you could see in the first half we got punished for one minor mistake (penalty shot). When you play against a team like this, the first 45 minutes we played pretty descent.”

NYCFC made an error, down 1-0 at the half. But when opposing a team that has Messi, going into transition is important because Miami is fast and takes advantage of mistakes. Jansen is not concerned about losing momentum or intensity.

“We just have to be ready and be better,” he said. “Because we’ve shown this also in quite a few matches recently. Also when we played Columbus or Charlotte or any of those opponents that we were head-to-head with, and then we kept the intensity.”

Now with Messi off the schedule, should there be a concern as NYCFC faces the rival Red Bulls?

“It’s been tough,” said midfielder Justin Haak. “It’s so many games in such a short period of time and obviously it’s going to take a toll on our bodies. At this point in the season, every game is so important. We have to do whatever we can and be ready for the game on Saturday.”

Jansen is attempting to give some of his regulars rest, the Miami loss was an example and using more attack type of players. Yes, at this juncture of the season adjustments are normal. Then again NYCFC does not want to lose momentum with three games of significance on the schedule including on the road at Philadelphia and Seattle of the Western Conference.

Messi with the left foot shot towards the center of the box. And the right footed shot from the right side of the box to the lower left zone with an assist. NYCFC could not stop that type of player or attack.

They had their chance also, Thiago Martins with a header on target but Miami keeper Oscar Ustari would not allow a goal.

Jansen said the intensity will return Saturday. If NYCFC wants to assure a home field advantage in the postseason, the test will come Saturday. And Messi won’t be there facing them on the pitch.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports