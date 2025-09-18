The Stunning NYCFC Winning Goal

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Critical time on the schedule for NYCFC is the stretch and difficult teams they oppose in the next two weeks. It started with a 3-1 win at Chicago Saturday and not much turnaround for their match versus Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium Wednesday evening.

But NYCFC responded late in this first leg of crucial games that could determine their seeding in the MLS Eastern Conference playoff picture. It was a stoppage time 94th minute stunning and winning goal from Julián Fernández that got NYCFC a 3-2 decisive win.

Good for 50 points in the conference, the fifth seed before another quick turnaround and little time to prepare for Charlotte at noon on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. It is this MLS gauntlet with Charlotte, Miami and Lionel Messi at Citi Field next Wednesday evening, and in Harrison, NJ against the rival Red Bulls a week from Saturday

All three teams sit near NYCFC for playoff position, an Eastern Conference that is difficult to dissect at this point. Regardless this was a win NYCFC fought to get. And at one point, it was beginning to resemble their last home game against DC United, a 1-0 loss to a team that was eliminated from the postseason.

But they responded after trailing 1-0. NYCFC got the brace (two goals) Hannes Wolf in the first half and another at the 74 minute mark. And then, midfielder Fernández made it more interesting and scored the dramatic goal.

Significant in so many ways, more so because coach Pascal Jansen inserted late substitutes with young forward Agustín Ojeda and Fernández who combined for a stoppage-time winner.

“I believe the final stage of the season with around eight games to go, that’s where you either win or lose what you’re after during the league,” said Jansen. “That loss against D.C. was a big one to swallow because we were way better than that team that night, but they punished us for some minor mistakes, and that’s what it is at this level.”

But at this juncture that loss to D.C. is in the books. It was time to move on and prepare for what was ahead. His team responded as they always have during tough patches of their schedule. Jansen once again talked to his squad at halftime and whatever he said worked to perfection as NYCFC earned their seventh comeback win.

“The way they did it was very impressive and keeps us going towards the end of the season.” Jansen said. He added the assist from Ojeda to Fernández is about team work and constantly working daily at perfecting plays that produced the stoppage time goal. Also Fernández and Ojeda are not starters of the eleven.

It was the product of a rapid counter-attack instigated by Tayvon Gray. He played it to Ojeda, who drove forward before finding Fernández, who curled a delightful strike past the opposing keeper.

“Beautiful. I think what you feel is beautiful,” Fernández said through a translator about his moment that witnessed a celebration on the pitch, his shirt off and the team almost sending him to the turf. “I think the sensation, the timing, the way the goal was scored was also very significant. We also needed the victory to keep fighting at the top and to leave New York as high as possible. It’s beautiful, truly very special, and thank God I was able to contribute to the win.”

Said Ojeda, also through a translator, “The truth is it’s a beautiful emotion. We knew it was going to be a tough match against a great opponent, but we were able to come away with a victory, which is what’s important, and to keep fighting to build on these wins. I think that’s very special.”

Now NYCFC looks to carry this momentum with little time to prepare, three days await before opposing Charlotte in the Bronx where they are one of five teams in the league with 10 wins at home.

“Everybody was screaming a bunch,” said Wolf about the Fernández goal. He became the fourth-ever New York City FC player to score at least four braces in a single MLS regular season.

“It was just a really good moment,” he added. “Today we went down twice and still came back. That’s not just me, but all 11. Now we are focused on one game at a time. Next is Charlotte. We don’t have a lot of time to recover but if we can continue the performances we should have no problem in any of those games.”

But this win is that momentum builder as NYCFC continues their run to the MLS playoffs and eventual second Cup in franchise history.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

