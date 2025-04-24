Jazz Chisholm, Behaves Like a Fool!! – Jazz Chisholm, ¡¡Cómo Todo un Tonto!!

“The three ways to get money: stealing, begging, and working”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Today marks a very important anniversary of the American League. Do you remember which one it is?

The Answer: On April 24, 1901, the American League opened with eight teams, so four games were scheduled. However, three had to be postponed due to rain.

Only the Cleveland Blues played at White Stockings Park in Chicago, before 14,103 spectators. Chicago won, 8-2 in 1:30 hours. The winning pitcher was Roy Patterson; Bill Hoffer lost. No home runs were hit.

Tickets ranged from 55 cents, seven prices, to $1.80. And the other six teams were Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, and Milwaukee.

-o-o-o-

“Don’t do good if you don’t have the strength to endure ingratitude”… Confucius.

-o-o-o-

Chisholm Shows Bad Behavior

Nassau, Bahamas native Jazz Chisholm’s in front of umpire John Bacon in Tampa was the behavior of an ordinary dog-eating hound.

Bacon called a good pitch, with the count three and two, that Chisholm let go, against the unwritten Rule of: “with two strikes, swing at any pitch near home plate.”

Chisholm’s protest led to his ejection. And then, to make matters worse, from the clubhouse, he insulted the umpire with rude comments on social media.

That’s not the attitude of a big leaguer.

The Yankees beat the Rays, 6-3.

Altuve’s Beautiful Mansion in Houston

The mansion that José Altuve bought in Memorial, an elegant and quiet neighborhood of Houston, has attracted so much attention that it has been featured in newspapers and television stations.

The enormous, elegant, and luxurious house cost him $3.5 million.

José will turn 35 in a few days, on Tuesday, May 6. He has earned $209,238,700 for playing baseball and is signed through 2029 for another $165 million. He is in his 15th season, all with the Astros.

So far, he has a .306 batting average, 232 home runs, 819 RBIs, 318 steals in 410 starts, and appearances in nine All-Star Games.

-o-o-o-

“Youth is one life and old age is another. So, when you get old, you live two lives.”… Joseph McKadew.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Jazz Chisholm, ¡¡Qué Tonto Es!!

“Las tres fórmulas para obtener dinero: robándolo, pidiendo limosnas y trabajando”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Hoy se conmemora un aniversario muy importante de la Liga Americana. ¿Recuerdas cuál es?

La Respuesta: El 24 de abril de 1901, se inauguró la Liga Americana, con ocho equipos, por lo que fueron programados cuatro juegos. Pero, tuvieron que posponer tres por lluvia.

Solamente jugaron los Cleveland Blues en el White Stockings Park, de Chicago, ante 14 mil 103 espectadores. Ganó Chicago, 8-2 en 1:30 horas. El pitcher de la victoria fue Roy Patterson, perdió, Bill Hoffer. No conectaron jonrones.

Los boletos costaban desde 55 centavos, siete precios, hasta $1.80. Y los otros seis equipos eran los de Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington y Milwaukee.

-o-o-o-

“No hagas el bien si no tienes la fuerza para soportar la ingratitud”… Confucio.

-o-o-o-

Chisholm Perreroso

Lo de Jazz Chisholm, nativo de Nassau, Bahamas, frente al umpire John Bacon, en Tampa, fue la actitud de un ordinario perreroso.

Bacon sentenció, en tres y dos, un buen lanzamiento que Chisholm dejó pasar, contra la Regla no escrita de “con dos strike, tírale a todo lo cercano al home”.

La protesta de Chisholm, de los Yankees, provocó su expulsión. Y entonces, para enredarse más, desde el club house, insultó con groseras palabras al umpire por las redes sociales.

Esa no es la actitud de un bigleaguer.

Los Yankees les ganaron a los Rays, 6-3.

Linda Mansión de Altuve en Houston

La mansión que José Altuve compró en Memorial, un elegante y tranquilo sector de Houston, ha llamado tanto la atención, que le han publicado reportajes en diarios y televisoras.

La casa, enorme, elegante y lujosa, le costó tres millones 500 mil dólares.

José cumplirá sus 35 dentro de unos días, el martes seis de mayo. Ha cobrado por jugar beisbol 209 millones 238 mil 700 dólares; y está firmado hasta 2029, por otros $165 millones. Está en su campaña 15, todas con los Astros.

Hasta ahora, .306 de promedio al bate, 232 jonrones, 819 impulsadas, 318 robos en 410 salidas y apariciones en nueve Juegos de Estrellas.

-o-o-o-

“La juventud es una vida y la vejez otra. Así que, cuando llegas a viejo, vives dos vidas”… Joseph McKadew.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5