The Leo De Vries Game: 18-year-old Padres prospect hits for cycle

Image Credit: Larry C. Arreguin/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — EL MUTANTE! 

Leo De Vries of the Padres, San Diego’s No. 1 ranked prospect and No. 17th overall ranked prospect in MiLB’s Top 100 Pipeline, recorded a cycle in the Fort Wayne TinCaps’ 15-14 win Tuesday night over the Lansing Lugnuts.

The 18-year-old star in the making from Azua, Dominican Republic finished 5-for-5 on two home runs, a single, double, and triple with eight RBI, which made him the third-ever TinCap to complete the cycle and tied for the most RBI + extra-base hits in a game in the Padres’ minor league High-A affiliate’s history. 

According to Michael Avallone of MiLB, “only seven Major Leaguers have hit for the cycle during a two-homer game since 1901.”

Greg Colbrunn, AZ, Sept. 18, 2002
George Brett, KC, May 28, 1975
Carl Yastrzemski, BOS, May 14, 1965
Ralph Kiner, PIT, June 25, 1950
Gil Hodges, BRO, June 25, 1949
Joe DiMaggio, NYY, May 20, 1948 and July 7, 1939

Working his way towards the show, El Mutante’s estimated arrival in the big leagues is projected for the 2027 season. 

Image Credit: Larry C. Arreguin/Latino Sports

Image Credit: Larry C. Arreguin/Latino Sports

“This might sound a little crazy, but I compare him to Michael Jordan,” said Fort Wayne manager Lukas Ray of De Vries. “I’ve studied (Jordan) a lot and what separated him from everybody else outside of his physical talent. Leo’s a competitor and he only wants to get better. If you want him to do something, just tell him he can’t do it.

“There’s a reason they call him ‘El Mutante.'”

