Edmundo Sosa: The Phillies’ Versatile Asset with a Global Footprint

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — In a lineup packed with star power, Edmundo Sosa brings something every contending team needs: reliability, range, and readiness. Since being acquired by the Phillies from the Cardinals in 2021, Sosa has evolved into one of the most dependable and dynamic infielders in the National League.

The 29-year-old hailing from Panama City, Panama doesn’t just plug holes—he elevates the defense wherever he plays. And he does it while proudly representing Panama as one of just four active Major Leaguers from the baseball-rich nation—Miguel Amaya (Cubs) José Caballero (Rays), Iván Herrera (Cardinals).

A Defensive Anchor Across the Diamond

Sosa’s glove is his calling card. Whether he’s in the middle of the infield, the hot corner at third base or outfield, his defensive instincts and athleticism are on full display. Quick hands, smooth footwork, and strong throws across the diamond have become staples of his game. He brings confidence and consistency to a variety of infield and outfield positions, giving manager Rob Thomson a luxury most teams don’t have—a reliable, high-level defender who can seamlessly rotate through the field without missing a beat.

Throughout his seven-year MLB career, Sosa has appeared at each defensive position other than first base, catcher, and right field.

Bringing More Than Just Defense

Offensively, Sosa adds value with a contact-first approach, a good eye, and the kind of speed that changes innings. He puts pressure on pitchers, keeps at-bats alive, and contributes with timely hitting that often flies under the radar. His ability to come through in big moments, move runners, and create action makes him a natural fit in a lineup that values grit as much as power.

Over 90 games last season, Sosa slashed ​​.257/.313/.422 and totaled seven HR, 31 RBI, seven stolen bases and 13 walks.

Panama’s Presence in Philly

Beyond his impact between the lines, Sosa carries something bigger every time he takes the field—the pride of a nation. As one of just four active Panamanian-born MLB players, he represents a lineage of greatness that includes Hall of Famers like Rod Carew and Mariano Rivera. Every inning he plays is a tribute to Panama’s rich baseball tradition. In a game that’s more global than ever, Sosa is more than a player—he’s an ambassador, a symbol of national pride, and proof that legacy is measured not just in stats, but in the flag you carry with you.

A Key Piece in the Phillies’ Formula

As the 2025 season gets underway, Sosa’s importance to the Phillies continues to grow. He’s the kind of player who doesn’t need headlines to influence games. Whether turning a key double play, sparking a rally, or stepping in for an injured starter without missing a beat, his value is clear to teammates, coaches, and anyone paying close attention.

Sosa gives the Phillies more than depth—he gives them an edge. Quietly, confidently, and consistently, he’s become one of the most trusted pieces in a team built to win now.

With Philadelphia visiting Queens this week to face the New York Mets at Citi Field, Latino Sports had the opportunity to chat with Sosa. Provided below is our Q&A. Enjoy!

Melissa Aguirre = MA , Edmundo Sosa = ES

MA: What was the process like for you getting signed from Panama? How was everything?

ES: I think that it was a beautiful moment in my life. When I was 15 years old, I had to make a difficult decision. Obviously in Panama, soccer is a very famous sport, so I was a goalkeeper, and I liked being a soccer goalie.

MA: A goalkeeper really?

ES: Yes, I liked soccer. After that I had to choose to try out in the Dominican Republic with the Yankees in New York and the selection of U15 of Panama as a goalkeeper. After that I decided on baseball, and I think that was the best decision of my life. Obviously, my mother too supported me. And simply the St. Louis Cardinals gave me the opportunity when I was 16 years old, and I became part of their club, of their organization and was able to make my debut in 2018 with them.

MA: With that being such an important decision, was there any moment where you felt like giving up and leaving all of that behind?

ES: No, simply that I’ve lived for this sport since I was really young, my mother, my family are for the sport and I am the youngest of them, and in my mind I’ve never thought to leave this. Obviously, it’s a sport that’s very difficult—baseball, where there’s lots of highs and lots of lows. But yeah, we have to learn to live with that, we have to be professional, mentally tough. Thanks to Go, I’ve been given wisdom to always respect the sport, and give 100% everyday no matter if it goes bad or good.

MA: From Panama, there’s only a few people who play baseball. There’s Rod Carew, Mariano Rivera, and we also have Edmundo Sosa. How does it feel to be with a few MLB players from Panama?

ES: For me, it’s a privilege to be here in the best life in the world. It’s a small country, with only four million inhabitants. I think like I’ve mentioned to you already, it’s a privilege to be here to represent my country, my beautiful Panama, my neighborhood of Juan Díaz with a lot of pride and respect. The truth is I’m always here and I always take that with me. I have already been here for 12 years here in this country, I came here when I was 16 years old. I think that it was the best decision I’ve made in my life. I’m here, I’m a professional, I represent the Sosa family, and I represent the whole country of Panama.

You can watch our Q&A with Edmundo on our Instagram (HERE)

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports