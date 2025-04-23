Mets Making Early Season Statement

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — True, a three-game series with a division rival in mid-April is important but not crucial. There are so many elements to a long baseball season for teams that can change as quickly as the weather patterns.

The past two nights at Citi Field, NL East division rivals the Mets and Phillies, both expected to battle until late September, had a little something to prove. Put it in perspective, flashback to last October, the favored Phillies saw a resurgent Mets team advance to the NLCS.

That was then. This is now because the Phillies after two games of this three-game series have noticed the Mets are playing good baseball, reflected more after their 5-1 win Tuesday evening. The finale Wednesday afternoon and the Mets with a six-game winning streak have won their last four series in the young season of March/April baseball.

But the Mets on all standards have proved they have the capability to beat the Phillies, their other division rival Atlanta Braves. If they retain this consistent starting pitching and contributions up-and-down the lineup, they are very much going to give the World Series champion Dodgers, a series when they meet soon.

“We’re racking up wins right now and that’s what you want.” said Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza. “But we’ve still got a long way to go.”

He was asked about his team (17-7) with early season status as an elite team and ten games over .500. Mendoza simply said a four game division lead means it’s not time to look at the standings. The Mets will meet the Phillies again more than once on the schedule. They will eventually meet the struggling Braves.

However, there is no minimizing what is happening at Citi Field. The Mets improved their early season mark at home to an impressive 11-1, tied with the 2015 team for the best home start in franchise history and for those who recall that was a World Series year that fell short to the Kansas City Royals.

October, though, is a long way off. Mendoza and his team know there will be setbacks, every once in a while during a long season that is expected. For now, the discussion is how the Mets are playing solid and efficient baseball.

Francisco Lindor (multiple-time LatinoMVP award recipient) singled to lead off the first inning, batting .500 with six extra base hits at the top of the order. He had an RBI in the second inning to give the Mets a 2-1 lead with three more hits. His last three games 8-for-13 with three home runs and six RBI. Gone is talk about a slow April start for Lindor, the Caguas, Puerto Rico native.

Pete Alonso singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to five games, 10th double of the season and continued his torrid pace. Alonso also played like a Gold Glove first baseman with a scoop on a Mark Vientos throw and ability to fetch the throw.

And outstanding starting pitching, something the Mets rotation was not expected to be with a Major League team leading 2.29 ERA. The Phillies in the early going have not seen their highly touted starters live up to expectations in their first 24 games.

Griffin Canning has been a rejuvenated pitcher, though baseball people have said he always had the ability with a fastball and repertoire of pitches that kept the Phillies struggling to find an answer. Canning (3-1) gave up one run, seven hits, one walk, and struck out five in 5.0 innings.

“It’s been fun,” he said about the rotation’s success. “We all kind of feed off each other . We’re all having fun in the dugout and in between starts, talking with each other, learning from each other. It’s awesome being with these guys.”

Mets starters have not allowed a home run in 14 games at Citi Field, the longest streak in franchise history. Also the Mets have not lost back-to-back ball games at Citi Field since July 31, 2024 against the Minnesota Twins and August 13 versus the Athletics.

The staff has recorded 232 strikeouts including 13 in the opening game of the series Monday evening and starter Tylor Megill with a career high 10.

Canning recorded back-to-back strikeouts in the 4th all Phillies looking on the four-seam fastball.

“That’s a tough lineup and it took a lot from him.” Mendoza commented about Canning and his handling of the Phillies.

The Mets are the only team to rack up two six game winning streaks. It’s important to know they are doing this without the power numbers coming off the bat of Juan Soto (2021 NL & 2024 AL Latin0MVP). Though it’s too early to say he will have an off year in the first of a 15-year tenure at Citi Field.

And Vientos (1-3,) with an RBI double down the left field line in the first inning is starting to pick up what developed late last season that propelled the Mets in their postseason run. He has six RBI, home run, and three doubles in the last seven games.

Regardless, Mendoza said it’s too early to look at the standings. Perhaps he is right, but the Mets have made a statement against the Phillies. And perhaps they will against the Braves, Dodgers, and the early leading pace of wins from the Padres.

It’s a fun time to be a Met and their fans are responding with another 36,000 at Citi Field. Then again, it’s a long season and you begin to look at the standings after Memorial Day next month.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X (@Ring786), Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

