Pirates Bully Angels In Series Opener

ANAHEIM, CA — The Angels looked to continue their push Tuesday night against the Pirates to become a top-division team in the AL West. They started the 2025 season 8-4 and are now 11-10 over their first twenty-one games. They have been hitting the long ball over the first month of the season, with four different players hitting five or more home runs. Manager Ron Washington said: “We are not a home run-hitting club, and I prefer we put the ball in play and move the runners around, but I’ll take it!”

Pirates lefty starter Bailey Falter kept the Halos at bay, getting them to make outs on several very hard-hit balls, but except for a Taylor Ward home run in the third inning, none of those balls left the ballpark. On the other side, Angels starter José Soriano, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, had control and command issues and, after facing twenty-one batters over 3.1 innings and throwing 84 pitches, he left the game with a line of eight hits and five runs all earned, four walks, and one home run.

The Angels had no answers for the Pirate pitchers as they only scored three runs on five hits and struck out 12 times. The Angels pitchers gave up seven walks, nine runs, and eighteen hits.

Yikes! It was just an awful performance tonight by the Halo pitching staff. But you know what? The Pirates are not that good, and the Angels are not that bad. Also, it is only April, and there are still 140 games left in the season.

Tomorrow, the ‘Pie-Rats’ will send another southpaw in Andrew Heaney to the mound, who is 1-1 with an ERA of 2.13, while the Angels counter with Righty Jack Kochanowicz, who is 1-2 with an ERA of 6.20.

One observation tonight was the play of Mike Trout. He looks very comfortable in right field and has his swagger back at the plate.

Seeing a healthy, fluid Trout running for balls in the outfield and the bases with the speed we all used to see in years past is a good thing for the Angels and baseball.

