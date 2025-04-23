The Most Home Run Hitters in MLB History – Mayores Jonroneros en la Historia de MLB

“Computers have revolutionized small businesses. Without them, it would take them weeks to find out they’ve gone bankrupt.”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

George Allen, from Spring Creek, Wyoming, asks: “Can you publish the list of major league hitters with the most home runs in history?”

Friend Geo: Gladly.

*Steroid users.

DH: Designated hitters.

1-Barry Bonds 762*; 2-Hank Aaron 755; 3-Babe Ruth 714; 4-Albert Pujols 703; 5-Alex Rodriguez 696*; 6-Willie Mays 660; 7-Ken Griffey Jr. 630; 8-Jim Thome 612; 9-Sammy Sosa 609; 10-Frank Robinson 586; 11-Mark McGwire 583*; 12-Harmon Killebrew 573; 13-Rafael Palmeiro 569*; 14-Reggie Jackson 563; 15-Manny Ramírez 555*; 16-Mike Schmidt 548; 17 BD-David Ortiz 541; 18-Mickey Mantle 536; 19-Jimmie Foxx 534; 20-Ted Williams 521; 20-Willie McCovey 521; 20 BD-Frank Thomas 521.

Valerio Castro, from Chacao, asks: “What happened to the young big leaguer, David Denson?”

Dear friend Yeyo: That kid was a victim of those who hate homosexuals. He was an effective utility player and a good bat, as he demonstrated in the minors for three years, from 1976 to 1978. But when the Brewers called him up, the attacks against him were so intense that he was forced to retire at just 22 years old.

Those who do so much harm to that community, are more than 100 years behind in their lives, like Tom LaSorda, who, when he was manager of the Dodgers, harassed Glenn Burke so much, from 1976 to 1978, that he ended up sending him to the Athletics.

But he couldn’t stand the harassment there either, and he retired in 1979, at the age of 27 after playing only four seasons in the majors.

By the way, LaSorda’s attitude is very strange, given that he had a gay son.

Among others from that community who retired from baseball early are Billy Bean and umpires Dave Pallone and Dale Scott.

Machismo in the Major Leagues has also closed its doors to female players and umpires.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

