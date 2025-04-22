Clearwater Threshers: Week Three In Review

Image Credit: MiLB

JUPITER, FL — The Clearwater Threshers, Philadelphia Phillies’ single-A affiliate, traveled to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida last Tuesday, to play the St. Louis Cardinals’ single-A affiliate, Palm Beach Cardinals.

Tuesday’s contest opened up a six-game set as the Threshers and Cardinals split the series with each team taking home three wins a piece.

The results for the six-game set were as follows:

Tuesday, 4/15: L, Threshers 5 – Palm Beach 10

Wednesday, 4/16: W, Threshers 7 – Palm Beach 1

Thursday, 4/17: L, Threshers 0 – Palm Beach 3

Friday, 4/18: W, Threshers 6 – Palm Beach 4

Saturday, 4/19: L, Threshers 2 – Palm Beach 4

Sunday, 4/20: W, Threshers 4 – Palm Beach 2

Winning Pitchers in Threshers’ Ws:

RHP Sam Highfill on Wednesday: 3.1 IP, 5 K, 1 H & 1 BB

RHP Marcus Morgan on Friday: 1.1 IP, 1 K, 4 ER, 5 H & 3 BB (Titan Hayes recorded the save)

RHP Ryan Dromboski on Sunday: 4.1 IP, 2 K, 1 ER, 3 H & 0 BB

Second baseman Aroon Escobar, 20, of Caracas, Venezuela continued his torrid hitting, going 11 for 23 (.478), including two doubles and two home runs.

Outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedo (Saskatoon, SK, Canada) had a great week, going 6 for 16 (.375).

In Wednesday’s win, Phillies’ pitcher Ranger Suárez (Pie de Cuesta, Venezuela) went four innings, giving up three hits and one run while striking out six. For Friday, Andrew Painter pitched three shutout innings, giving up three hits, no runs, and striking out four. Both pitchers were on a rehab assignment and returned to Philadelphia’s Major League ballclub after each game.

As of Sunday, the Threshers are in first place in the East Division, leading the second-place Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Minnesota Twins’ single-A affiliate, who they will play this coming week.

Clearwater, returning home Tuesday for a six-game set against the Mighty Mussels, will compete in night games on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with day games on Wednesday and Sunday.

