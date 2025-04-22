Ruth and A. Rodríguez Are Incomparable – Ruth y A. Rodríguez Son Incomparables

“The Latin American Idiot thinks we’re poor because they’re rich, and vice versa.”… Mario Vargas Llosa.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Freddy Torres A. from Caracas asks: “What was the Major League game with the fewest pitches?”

Dear friend Fred: The one thrown by Red Barrett of the Braves, who were in Boston at the time. It happened on August 10, 1944, at Crosley Field in Cincinnati, against his former team, the Reds, in a 2-0 win.

In nine innings, he threw 58 times and faced 29 batters, two pitches over the minimum, because he was hit twice. An average of two pitches per batter. The whole thing lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes. The home plate umpire was the historic Jocko Conlan.

Lipso Pérez, from Havana, asks: “Who was the first Mexican big leaguer?”

Dear friend Lip: Baldomero (Melo) Almada, from Huatabampo, Sonora. Red Sox, 1933.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reynosa, asks: “Is there any comparison between Alex Rodríguez and Babe Ruth?”

Dear friend Yiyo: Yes, there is, because you can compare anyone with anyone. Now, if we talk about the outcome of that comparison, it’s a different story.

I don’t think it’s fair, because not only were they very different big leaguers, but Ruth played between 1914 and 1935 and Alex between 1994 and 2016. In each of those eras, the demands placed on the players were very different.

When the Babe played, high-volume home runs were unheard of, and television didn’t exist. In Alex’s time, there were 30 teams instead of 16, and many homered in succession.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks: “The record for most saves in a month in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Wal: It’s held by Francisco Rodríguez, 10, in May 2008, with the Angels.

José Gómez, from Banning, California, asks: “How many Major League players wear contact lenses?”

Dear friend Pepe: Three out of 10 wear them today.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Ruth y A. Rodríguez Son Incomparables

“El Idiota latinoamericano cree que somos pobres porque ellos son ricos, y viceversa”… Mario Vargas Llosa.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Freddy Torres A. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuál ha sido el juego de Grandes Ligas con menos lanzamientos?”

Amigo Fred: El que tiró Red Barrett, de los Bravos, que estaban en Boston entonces. Ocurrió el 10 de agosto de 1944, en el Crosley Field, de Cincinnati, frente a su anterior equipo, los Rojos, para ganarles 2-0.

En nueve inning, tiró 58 veces para home y se enfrentó a 29 bateadores, dos lanzamientos sobre el mínimo, porque le conectaron dos sencillos. Promedio de dos pitcheos por bateador. Todo duró 1:15 horas. El umpire de home fue el histórico, Jocko Conlan.

Lipso Pérez, de La Habana, pregunta: “¿Quién fue el primer bigleaguer mexicano?”

Amigo Lip: Baldomero (Melo) Almada, de Huatabampo, Sonora. Medias Rojas, 1933.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa, pregunta: “¿Hay alguna comparación entre Alex Rodríguez y Babe Ruth?”

Amigo Yiyo: Sí la hay, porque puedes comparar a cualquiera con cualquiera. Ahora, si hablamos del resultado de esa comparación, es otro cantar.

No la creo justa, porque, no solo fueron bigleaguers muy diferentes, sino que Ruth jugó entre, 1914 y 1935 y Alex entre 1994 y 2016. En cada una de esas épocas las exigencias para con los peloteros eran muy diferentes.

Cuando jugaba el Babe, no se conocían los jonrones disparados en altas cantidades, ni existía l a televisión. En los días de Alex, había 30 equipos en vez de 16 y muchos conectaron cuadrangulares en serie.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta por: “¿El récord de más salvados en un mes en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Wal: Lo posee Francisco Rodríguez, 10, en mayo de 2008, con los Angelinos.

José Gómez, de Banning, California, pregunta: “¿Cuántos jugadores de Grandes Ligas usan lentes de contacto?”

Amigo Pepe: Tres de cada 10 los llevan hoy día.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

