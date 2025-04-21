An October Night In April For Lindor

Starling Marte gives Francisco Lindor a big hug after his monumental grand slam in Game 4 of the 2024 NLDS - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — It felt like October for Francisco Lindor on Monday.

To close the door on the Philadelphia Phillies’ season and World Series aspirations last October, the multiple-time LatinoMVP Award winner hit a sixth inning go-head grand slam in Game 4 of the National League Division Series which ultimately sent the New York Mets to the 2024 NLCS.

On Monday night at Citi Field, the longtime NL East division rivals’ first meeting since that cold October 9th postseason night, Lindor, 31, picked up right where he left off against Philadelphia.

Setting the tone early in New York’s 5-4 series opening win, with a lead-off solo home run in the first inning, the Caguas, Puerto Rico superstar launched a 376-foot missile off of Phillies’ right-handed starter Aaron Nola on the fifth pitch out of the All-Star’s hand (WATCH).

Then, six innings later, up 2-0 as Jesse Winker jacked a solo-shot of his own in the home frame of the second, Lindor sent his second home run of the night, a three-run blast off reliever José Ruiz, to the same vicinity of where his Game 4 NLDS grand slam landed—in the Phillies/Mets bullpen located in right centerfield.

Comparatively—his memorable Game 4 NLDS grand slam traveled 398 feet at an exit velocity of approximately 109-MPH while his second HR on Monday was 106-MPH off the bat, going 412 feet.

“Different moment, different scenario,” Lindor explained of his most-recent homers against the Phillies. “I enjoy every one of my home runs. I cherish the moment. I love the moment and whatever happens, happens.”

He then proceeded, “And I need my wife and my kids to be here. I miss them. If they were here then maybe it would have felt a little like that (October 9, 2024), but they are not here. I miss them… I hope they come (to a game) soon.”

To add to his dominance against Philadelphia, over his last two games vs. the Phillies dating back to Game 4 of the 2024 NLDS—Lindor is 4-for-6 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI.

And for his 2025 regular season campaign, he is slashing .284/.340/.500 with five home runs, 13 RBI, seven walks, and a pair of stolen bases.

“When he’s getting his pitches in the strike zone, he’s not missing them and hitting them with authority,” said Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza of Lindor’s success at the plate to start the season.

