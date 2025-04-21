San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. named NL Player of the Week; Seattle’s Dylan Moore named AL Player of the Week

Image Credit: MLB

Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres has been selected the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and infielder/outfielder Dylan Moore of the Seattle Mariners has been named the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Tatis won his third career weekly honor after previously winning on August 10, 2020 and April 26, 2021. It is the first weekly award for a Padres player since Jackson Merrill won last year on August 12th. Tatis is the eighth player in franchise history with at least three weekly awards as a Padre, joining Ken Caminiti (3x); Adrián González (4x); Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn (10x); Randy Jones (3x); Manny Machado (4x); Hall of Famer Fred McGriff (3x); and Phil Nevin (3x).

Moore earned his first career honor and is the first Mariners player to win the award since Julio Rodríguez last season on September 23rd.

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (@tatis)

The 26-year-old hit .375 (9-for-24) with four homers, seven RBI, a triple, five walks, nine runs scored, a stolen base, a .958 slugging percentage and a .483 on-base percentage in six games.

The Dominican Republic native led the Majors in slugging, OPS (1.441), runs scored and total bases (23); tied for the lead in homers; tied for second in extra-base hits; and ranked eighth in the NL in on-base percentage.

The two-time All-Star began his week with a two-homer game against the Cubs, marking his 12 th career multi-homer game (seven of which have come at Petco Park) and his first since March 29 th of last season. Since 2019, Tatis is one of 11 players with at least seven multi-homer games at their home ballpark. Additionally, it was his fifth career game with at least three RBI and three runs scored, marking his first such game since August 15, 2021 at Arizona (4 RBI, 3 R).

The two-time Silver Slugger continued his impressive 21-game on-base streak to begin the season, marking the longest on-base streak by a Padre to begin the season since Xander Bogaerts reached in each of his first 30 games to begin his San Diego tenure in 2023. Tatis has collected a hit in 18 of the 21 contests, including each of his nine games since April 11th, over which he is batting .351 (13-for-37) with six homers, nine RBI, five walks, 12 runs scored, two stolen bases, a .429 on-base percentage, an .892 slugging percentage and a 1.321 OPS.

The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove and Platinum Glove winner closed his week with a home run in back-to-back contests, marking the 20th time in his career that he has homered in consecutive contests. He reached base safely at least twice in all six of his games last week, tied for the third-longest streak of his career with a pair of six-game stretches in 2021 and 2024, behind an eight-game stretch in 2023 and a seven-game streak in 2019.

Dylan Moore, Seattle Mariners (@d_moore13)

The 32-year-old hit .385 (10-for-26) with three homers, five RBI, a double, a walk, six runs scored, three stolen bases, a .769 slugging percentage and a .407 on-base percentage in six games.

The Yorba Linda, California native ranked second in the AL in slugging and OPS (1.176); tied for the AL lead in total bases (20), runs scored and stolen bases; tied for second among AL hitters in home runs; tied for third in the AL in hits; and ranked sixth in the AL in batting average.

The Cypress College and University of Central Florida product slugged two homers and drove home four runs on Tuesday at Cincinnati, marking his fourth career multi-homer game and first since May 21 st of last season. He went deep to lead off the game and followed with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, marking the first time a Mariner tallied a multi-homer game which included a leadoff home run since Julio Rodríguez on September 11, 2022 against Atlanta.

The 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove winner followed up his two-homer, three-hit game on Tuesday with a pair of hits on both Wednesday and Thursday, finishing the three-game series 7-for-14 (.500) with four RBI and five runs scored. It was the first time a Mariner had at least seven hits and five runs scored in a three-game series since Josh Rojas also had seven hits, four RBI and five runs scored at Chicago (AL) in August 2023.

The seven-year veteran stole a base in three consecutive games, marking the second time in his career that he swiped a base in three straight games (also: September 3-6, 2019). Along with teammate Victor Robles, who stole a base in three consecutive games from April 4th-6th, it is the first time multiple Mariners registered a stolen base streak of at least three games in the same season since 2019 when Moore, Dee Strange-Gordon (2x) and Mallex Smith (2x) accounted for five such streaks.

Other noteworthy NL performances last week included outfielder Austin Hays (.429, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB, 7 R, .786 SLG) and infielder/outfielder Gavin Lux (.611, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 5 BB, 7 R, .667 SLG, .696 OBP) of the Cincinnati Reds; first baseman Bryce Harper (.320, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 2 2B, 7 BB, 8 R, 1 SB, .760 SLG) of the Philadelphia Phillies; second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald (.400, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 BB, 7 R, 1 SB, .800 SLG) and third baseman Matt Chapman (.375, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 1 2B, 7 BB, 4 R, 2 SB, .667 SLG, .516 OBP) of the San Francisco Giants; starting pitcher Jake Irvin (2-0, 1.35 ERA, 2 GS, 13.1 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 15 SO) of the Washington Nationals; first baseman Pete Alonso (.400, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 2B, 1 3B, 5 BB, 4 R, .840 SLG, .500 OBP) of the New York Mets; and closer Tanner Scott (0.00 ERA, 4 G, 4 SV, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 0 BB, 4 SO) of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Other noteworthy AL performances for the week included outfielder Aaron Judge (.462, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 4 BB, 4 R, .615 SLG, .533 OBP) and starting pitcher Max Fried (2-0, 1.26 ERA, 2 GS, 14.1 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 9 SO) of the New York Yankees; starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 GS, 13.0 IP, 5 H, 5 BB, 13 SO) and shortstop Corey Seager (.429, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 3 BB, 2 R, .667 SLG, .500 OBP) of the Texas Rangers; Moore’s teammate, catcher Cal Raleigh (.259, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 1 2B, 4 BB, 5 R, 1 SB, .741 SLG); outfielder Kerry Carpenter (.440, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 4 R, .600 SLG) of the Detroit Tigers; designated hitter Brent Rooker (.360, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB, 6 R, .640 SLG) and first baseman Tyler Soderstrom (.280, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 1 BB, 5 R, .640 SLG) of the Athletics; and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.316, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 8 BB, 3 R, .519 OBP) of the Toronto Blue Jays.

ELECTRIC PLAY OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Full-Extension Diving Catch by Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds

April 20th at Camden Yards – Watch It Here

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz earned his third career Play of the Week Award, after previously winning on July 15, 2024 and earlier this season on April 7th. Overall, it is the fifth award for the Reds after Yasiel Puig won on May 19, 2019 and Will Benson won on April 10, 2023. De La Cruz is the third player since the inception of the award in 2019 to win multiple times within the first month of the season, joining Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain in 2019 (3/28 and 4/26) and Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins in 2024 (4/8 and 4/22). With one out in the bottom of the second inning and the Reds holding onto a 1-0 lead, Jackson Holliday lined a ball back up the middle as De La Cruz ranged over and leaped into the air, sprawling out to make the catch and keep the potential tying run at second base. Additional Play of the Week candidates included a pair of plays from José Caballero, starting a double play with a between the legs flip and robbing a home run; Cal Raleigh’s running shovel pass to first; Anthony Volpe’s backhand stop and Paul Goldschmidt’s stretch at first base; and Cody Bellinger’s game-ending diving catch.

