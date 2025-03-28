Opening Day Rosters Feature 265 Internationally Born Players

27.8% of Players Born Outside the U.S., Spanning 18 Countries and Territories; Total of 265 International Players Marks Fourth-Most All-Time
A total of 265 players represented 18 different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States on 2025 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists, Major League Baseball announced today. The total of 265 internationally born players slightly eclipsed the 2024 total of 264 for the fourth-most all-time on Opening Day rosters, behind only 2020 (291, with expanded 30-man active rosters); 2022 (275, with expanded 28-man active rosters); and 2023 (270, with 26-man active rosters).
The 265 players born outside the U.S. (27.8%) come from a total pool of 954 players (779 active 26-man roster players and 173 Major League players on injured, restricted or suspended lists) on March 27th rosters.
As it has each year since MLB began releasing this annual data in 1995, the Dominican Republic again leads the Major Leagues among countries and territories outside the United States with 100 players. Venezuela ranks second with 63 players, while Cuba places third with a record 26 players, surpassing the previous high of 23 in 2016, 2017 and 2022. Rounding out the totals are Puerto Rico (16); Canada (13, matching 2024 for its highest total since 17 players on 2013 Opening Day rosters); Japan (12, marking its highest total since having 13 players on 2012 Opening Day rosters); Mexico (11); Curaçao (4); Panama (4); South Korea (3); Aruba (2, marking its first time with multiple players on Opening Day rosters); Australia (2); Colombia (2); the Bahamas (1); Germany (1); Honduras (1); Nicaragua (1); and South Africa (1).
Atlanta Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp made his first Opening Day roster giving Aruba its first duo of Opening Day Major Leaguers for the first time ever as Tromp joined four-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion Xander Bogaerts of the San Diego Padres.
For the fifth consecutive season, the Houston Astros have the most internationally born players with a total of 16 on their roster, and they are joined this season by the Padres atop the leaderboard. The two clubs are followed by the Braves (14), New York Mets (13), Baltimore Orioles (12), Miami Marlins (12), Philadelphia Phillies (11), Seattle Mariners (11), Cleveland Guardians (10), Los Angeles Dodgers (10), New York Yankees (10) and Tampa Bay Rays (10). The Padres have players from eight different countries and territories outside the U.S., marking the most in the Majors among the 30 Clubs. They are followed by the Astros (7), Red Sox (7), Braves (6), Orioles (6), Mariners (6), Rays (6) and Toronto Blue Jays (6).
Available in over 203 countries and territories, Major League Baseball games will be broadcast by 162 media outlets in 16 different languages during the 2025 MLB season.
Please see below for the complete list of internationally born players on 2025 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists.
ARUBA (2)
Bogaerts, Xander, SD
Tromp, Chadwick, ATL
AUSTRALIA (2)
Hendriks, Liam, BOS
Mead, Curtis, TB
BAHAMAS (1)
Chisholm Jr., Jazz, NYY
CANADA (13)
Brash, Matt, SEA
Guerrero Jr., Vladimir, TOR
Hicks, Liam, MIA
Julien, Edouard, MIN
Naylor, Bo, CLE
Naylor, Josh, CLE
O’Neill, Tyler, BAL
Pivetta, Nick, SD
Quantrill, Cal, MIA
Romano, Jordan, PHI
Sabrowski, Erik, CLE
Smith, Cade, CLE
Soroka, Mike, WSH
COLOMBIA (2)
Solano, Donovan, SEA
Urshela, Gio, DET
CUBA (26)
Alvarez, Yordan, HOU
Arozarena, Randy, SEA
Blanco, Dairon, KC
Cano, Yennier, BAL
Chapman, Aroldis, BOS
Cortes, Nestor, MIL
Díaz, Yandy, TB
García, Adolis, TEX
Gurriel Jr., Lourdes, AZ
Gurriel, Yuli, SD
Hernández, Daysbel, ATL
Ibáñez, Andy, DET
Iglesias, Jose, SD
Iglesias, Raisel, ATL
León, Pedro, HOU
Moncada, Yoán, LAA
Morejon, Adrian, SD
Oviedo, Johan, PIT
Pages, Andy, LAD
Pérez, Cionel, BAL
Ramos, Bryan, CWS
Ribalta, Orlando, WSH
Robert Jr., Luis, CWS
Rodríguez, Yariel, TOR
Soler, Jorge, LAA
Vargas, Miguel, CWS
CURAÇAO (4)
Albies, Ozzie, ATL
Jansen, Kenley, LAA
Profar, Jurickson, ATL
Rafaela, Ceddanne, BOS
DOMINICAN
REPUBLIC (100)
Abreu, Bryan, HOU
Adames, Willy, SF
Alcala, Jorge, MIN
Alcantara, Sandy, MIA
Andujar, Miguel, ATH
Bautista, Félix, BAL
Bello, Brayan, BOS
Berroa, Prelander, CWS
Bido, Osvaldo, ATH
Blanco, Ronel, HOU
Brazoban, Huascar, NYM
Brito, Jhony, SD
Bruján, Vidal, CHC
Cabrera, Edward, MIA
Caminero, Junior, TB
Castillo, Luis, SEA
Chivilli, Angel, COL
Clase, Emmanuel, CLE
Cruz, Oneil, PIT
De La Cruz, Bryan, ATL
De La Cruz, Elly, CIN
De Los Santos, Enyel, ATL
Devers, Rafael, BOS
Diaz, Yainer, HOU
Domínguez, Jasson, NYY
Domínguez, Seranthony, BAL
Doval, Camilo, SF
Duran, Ezequiel, TEX
Duran, Jhoan, MIN
Encarnacion, Jerar, SF
Espinal, Santiago, CIN
Estévez, Carlos, KC
Ferrer, Jose A., WSH
Franco, Wander, TB
Garabito, Gerson, TEX
García, Luis, LAD
García, Yimi, TOR
Gil, Luis, NYY
Henriquez, Ronny, MIA
Hernández, Teoscar, LAD
Javier, Cristian, HOU
Laureano, Ramón, BAL
Leclerc, José, ATH
Lopez, Otto, MIA
López, Reynaldo, ATL
Margot, Manuel, DET
Marte, Ketel, AZ
Marte, Starling, NYM
Martinez, Justin, AZ
Mateo, Jorge, BAL
Mauricio, Ronny, NYM
Medina, Luis, ATH
Montas, Frankie, NYM
Montero, Rafael, HOU
Morel, Christopher, TB
Moreta, Dauri, PIT
Neris, Héctor, ATL
Noel, Jhonkensy, CLE
Ortiz, Luis, CLE
Otañez, Michel, ATH
Ozuna, Marcell, ATL
Payamps, Joel, MIL
Peguero, Elvis, MIL
Peña, Jeremy, HOU
Peralta, Freddy, MIL
Peralta, Luis, COL
Peralta, Wandy, SD
Perdomo, Geraldo, AZ
Pérez, Eury, MIA
Pérez, Wenceel, DET
Polanco, Jorge, SEA
Ramírez, José, CLE
Reyes, Pablo, NYY
Robles, Victor, SEA
Rodríguez, Elvin, MIL
Rodríguez, Endy, PIT
Rodríguez, Julio, SEA
Rodríguez, Randy, SF
Rojas, Johan, PHI
Rosario, Amed, WSH
Sánchez, Cristopher, PHI
Sánchez, Gary, BAL
Sánchez, Jesús, MIA
Santana, Carlos, CLE
Santana, Dennis, PIT
Santos, Gregory, SEA
Severino, Luis, ATH
Siri, Jose, NYM
Soriano, George, MIA
Soriano, José, LAA
Soto, Gregory, BAL
Soto, Juan, NYM
Tatis Jr., Fernando, SD
Taveras, Leody, TEX
Tena, José, WSH
Uceta, Edwin, TB
Uribe, Abner, MIL
Valdez, Framber, HOU
Vargas, Carlos, SEA
Vásquez, Randy, SD
GERMANY (1)
Kepler, Max, PHI
HONDURAS (1)
Dubón, Mauricio, HOU
JAPAN (12)
Darvish, Yu, SD
Imanaga, Shota, CHC
Kikuchi, Yusei, LAA
Maeda, Kenta, DET
Matsui, Yuki, SD
Ohtani, Shohei, LAD
Sasaki, Roki, LAD
Senga, Kodai, NYM
Sugano, Tomoyuki, BAL
Suzuki, Seiya, CHC
Yamamoto, Yoshinobu, LAD
Yoshida, Masataka, BOS
MEXICO (11)
Aranda, Jonathan, TB
Assad, Javier, CHC
Bellozo, Valente, MIA
Cruz, Omar, SD
Kirk, Alejandro, TOR
Muñoz, Andrés, SEA
Paredes, Isaac, HOU
Rodríguez, Manuel, TB
Urías, Luis, ATH
Urías, Ramón, BAL
Urquidy, José, DET
NICARAGUA (1)
Loáisiga, Jonathan, NYY
PANAMA (4)
Amaya, Miguel, CHI
Caballero, José, TB
Herrera, Iván, STL
Sosa, Edmundo, PHI
PUERTO RICO (16)
Báez, Javier, DET
Berríos, José, TOR
Caratini, Victor, HOU
Castro, Willi, MIN
Correa, Carlos, MIN
Cruz, Fernando, NYY
Díaz, Alexis, CIN
Díaz, Edwin, NYM
Hernández, Kiké, LAD
Jiménez, Joe, ATL
Lindor, Francisco, NYM
López, Jorge, WSH
Maldonado, Martín, SD
Miranda, Jose, MIN
Ramos, Heliot, SF
Vázquez, Christian, MIN
SOUTH AFRICA (1)
Scott, Tayler, HOU
SOUTH KOREA (3)
Bae, Ji Hwan, PIT
Kim, Ha-Seong, TB
Refsnyder, Rob, BOS
VENEZUELA (63)
Abreu, Wilyer, BOS
Acuña Jr., Ronald, ATL
Acuña, Luisangel, NYM
Altuve, Jose, HOU
Alvarado, José, PHI
Alvarez, Francisco, NYM
Arcia, Orlando, ATL
Arias, Gabriel, CLE
Arraez, Luis, SD
Bastardo, Angel, TOR
Bazardo, Eduard, SEA
Buttó, José, NYM
Cabrera, Oswaldo, NYY
Carrasco, Carlos, NYY
Chaparro, Andrés, WSH
Chourio, Jackson, MIL
Contreras, Luis, HOU
Contreras, William, MIL
Contreras, Willson, STL
Díaz, Elias, SD
Estrada, Thairo, COL
Fermin, Freddy, KC
Flores, Wilmer, SF
Garcia, Luis, HOU
Garcia, Maikel, KC
Giménez, Andrés, TOR
Gómez, Yoendrys, NYY
Graterol, Brusdar, LAD
Henriquez, Edgardo, LAD
Hernández, Carlos, PHI
Herrera, Jose, AZ
López, Pablo, MIN
Marchán, Rafael, PHI
Márquez, Germán, COL
Matos, Luis, SF
Moreno, Gabriel, AZ
Narváez, Carlos, BOS
Pagés, Pedro, STL
Peraza, Oswald, NYY
Pereda, Jhonny, ATH
Pérez, Martín, CWS
Perez, Salvador, KC
Rengifo, Luis, LAA
Rocchio, Brayan, CLE
Rodriguez, Eduardo, AZ
Rojas, Miguel, LAD
Ruiz, José, PHI
Ruiz, Keibert, WSH
Salazar, Eduardo, WSH
Sanoja, Javier, MIA
Santander, Anthony, TOR
Senzatela, Antonio, COL
Sosa, Lenyn, CWS
Suárez, Albert, BAL
Suárez, Eugenio, AZ
Suarez, José, ATL
Suárez, Ranger, PHI
Suarez, Robert, SD
Tinoco, Jesús, MIA
Torrens, Luis, NYM
Torres, Gleyber, DET
Tovar, Ezequiel, COL
Zerpa, Angel, KC
MISCELLANEOUS (2)
Lee, Jung Hoo, SF^
Luzardo, Jesús, PHI*
^ South Korean descent (born in Nagoya, Japan)
* Venezuelan descent (born in Lima, Peru)
Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball
