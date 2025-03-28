Opening Day Rosters Feature 265 Internationally Born Players

A total of 265 players represented 18 different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States on 2025 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Emma Sharon - Latino Sports

27.8% of Players Born Outside the U.S., Spanning 18 Countries and Territories; Total of 265 International Players Marks Fourth-Most All-Time

A total of 265 players represented 18 different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States on 2025 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists, Major League Baseball announced today. The total of 265 internationally born players slightly eclipsed the 2024 total of 264 for the fourth-most all-time on Opening Day rosters, behind only 2020 (291, with expanded 30-man active rosters); 2022 (275, with expanded 28-man active rosters); and 2023 (270, with 26-man active rosters).

The 265 players born outside the U.S. (27.8%) come from a total pool of 954 players (779 active 26-man roster players and 173 Major League players on injured, restricted or suspended lists) on March 27th rosters.

As it has each year since MLB began releasing this annual data in 1995, the Dominican Republic again leads the Major Leagues among countries and territories outside the United States with 100 players. Venezuela ranks second with 63 players, while Cuba places third with a record 26 players, surpassing the previous high of 23 in 2016, 2017 and 2022. Rounding out the totals are Puerto Rico (16); Canada (13, matching 2024 for its highest total since 17 players on 2013 Opening Day rosters); Japan (12, marking its highest total since having 13 players on 2012 Opening Day rosters); Mexico (11); Curaçao (4); Panama (4); South Korea (3); Aruba (2, marking its first time with multiple players on Opening Day rosters); Australia (2); Colombia (2); the Bahamas (1); Germany (1); Honduras (1); Nicaragua (1); and South Africa (1).

Atlanta Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp made his first Opening Day roster giving Aruba its first duo of Opening Day Major Leaguers for the first time ever as Tromp joined four-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion Xander Bogaerts of the San Diego Padres.

For the fifth consecutive season, the Houston Astros have the most internationally born players with a total of 16 on their roster, and they are joined this season by the Padres atop the leaderboard. The two clubs are followed by the Braves (14), New York Mets (13), Baltimore Orioles (12), Miami Marlins (12), Philadelphia Phillies (11), Seattle Mariners (11), Cleveland Guardians (10), Los Angeles Dodgers (10), New York Yankees (10) and Tampa Bay Rays (10). The Padres have players from eight different countries and territories outside the U.S., marking the most in the Majors among the 30 Clubs. They are followed by the Astros (7), Red Sox (7), Braves (6), Orioles (6), Mariners (6), Rays (6) and Toronto Blue Jays (6).

Available in over 203 countries and territories, Major League Baseball games will be broadcast by 162 media outlets in 16 different languages during the 2025 MLB season.

Please see below for the complete list of internationally born players on 2025 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists.

ARUBA (2)

Bogaerts, Xander, SD

Tromp, Chadwick, ATL

AUSTRALIA (2)

Hendriks, Liam, BOS

Mead, Curtis, TB

BAHAMAS (1)

Chisholm Jr., Jazz, NYY

CANADA (13)

Brash, Matt, SEA

Guerrero Jr., Vladimir, TOR

Hicks, Liam, MIA

Julien, Edouard, MIN

Naylor, Bo, CLE

Naylor, Josh, CLE

O’Neill, Tyler, BAL

Pivetta, Nick, SD

Quantrill, Cal, MIA

Romano, Jordan, PHI

Sabrowski, Erik, CLE

Smith, Cade, CLE

Soroka, Mike, WSH

COLOMBIA (2)

Solano, Donovan, SEA

Urshela, Gio, DET

CUBA (26)

Alvarez, Yordan, HOU

Arozarena, Randy, SEA

Blanco, Dairon, KC

Cano, Yennier, BAL

Chapman, Aroldis, BOS

Cortes, Nestor, MIL

Díaz, Yandy, TB

García, Adolis, TEX

Gurriel Jr., Lourdes, AZ

Gurriel, Yuli, SD

Hernández, Daysbel, ATL

Ibáñez, Andy, DET

Iglesias, Jose, SD

Iglesias, Raisel, ATL

León, Pedro, HOU

Moncada, Yoán, LAA

Morejon, Adrian, SD

Oviedo, Johan, PIT

Pages, Andy, LAD

Pérez, Cionel, BAL

Ramos, Bryan, CWS

Ribalta, Orlando, WSH

Robert Jr., Luis, CWS

Rodríguez, Yariel, TOR

Soler, Jorge, LAA

Vargas, Miguel, CWS

CURAÇAO (4)

Albies, Ozzie, ATL

Jansen, Kenley, LAA

Profar, Jurickson, ATL

Rafaela, Ceddanne, BOS

DOMINICAN

REPUBLIC (100)

Abreu, Bryan, HOU

Adames, Willy, SF

Alcala, Jorge, MIN

Alcantara, Sandy, MIA

Andujar, Miguel, ATH

Bautista, Félix, BAL

Bello, Brayan, BOS

Berroa, Prelander, CWS

Bido, Osvaldo, ATH

Blanco, Ronel, HOU

Brazoban, Huascar, NYM

Brito, Jhony, SD

Bruján, Vidal, CHC

Cabrera, Edward, MIA

Caminero, Junior, TB

Castillo, Luis, SEA

Chivilli, Angel, COL

Clase, Emmanuel, CLE

Cruz, Oneil, PIT

De La Cruz, Bryan, ATL

De La Cruz, Elly, CIN

De Los Santos, Enyel, ATL

Devers, Rafael, BOS

Diaz, Yainer, HOU

Domínguez, Jasson, NYY

Domínguez, Seranthony, BAL

Doval, Camilo, SF

Duran, Ezequiel, TEX

Duran, Jhoan, MIN

Encarnacion, Jerar, SF

Espinal, Santiago, CIN

Estévez, Carlos, KC

Ferrer, Jose A., WSH

Franco, Wander, TB

Garabito, Gerson, TEX

García, Luis, LAD

García, Yimi, TOR

Gil, Luis, NYY

Henriquez, Ronny, MIA

Hernández, Teoscar, LAD

Javier, Cristian, HOU

Laureano, Ramón, BAL

Leclerc, José, ATH

Lopez, Otto, MIA

López, Reynaldo, ATL

Margot, Manuel, DET

Marte, Ketel, AZ

Marte, Starling, NYM

Martinez, Justin, AZ

Mateo, Jorge, BAL

Mauricio, Ronny, NYM

Medina, Luis, ATH

Montas, Frankie, NYM

Montero, Rafael, HOU

Morel, Christopher, TB

Moreta, Dauri, PIT

Neris, Héctor, ATL

Noel, Jhonkensy, CLE

Ortiz, Luis, CLE

Otañez, Michel, ATH

Ozuna, Marcell, ATL

Payamps, Joel, MIL

Peguero, Elvis, MIL

Peña, Jeremy, HOU

Peralta, Freddy, MIL

Peralta, Luis, COL

Peralta, Wandy, SD

Perdomo, Geraldo, AZ

Pérez, Eury, MIA

Pérez, Wenceel, DET

Polanco, Jorge, SEA

Ramírez, José, CLE

Reyes, Pablo, NYY

Robles, Victor, SEA

Rodríguez, Elvin, MIL

Rodríguez, Endy, PIT

Rodríguez, Julio, SEA

Rodríguez, Randy, SF

Rojas, Johan, PHI

Rosario, Amed, WSH

Sánchez, Cristopher, PHI

Sánchez, Gary, BAL

Sánchez, Jesús, MIA

Santana, Carlos, CLE

Santana, Dennis, PIT

Santos, Gregory, SEA

Severino, Luis, ATH

Siri, Jose, NYM

Soriano, George, MIA

Soriano, José, LAA

Soto, Gregory, BAL

Soto, Juan, NYM

Tatis Jr., Fernando, SD

Taveras, Leody, TEX

Tena, José, WSH

Uceta, Edwin, TB

Uribe, Abner, MIL

Valdez, Framber, HOU

Vargas, Carlos, SEA

Vásquez, Randy, SD

GERMANY (1)

Kepler, Max, PHI

HONDURAS (1)

Dubón, Mauricio, HOU

JAPAN (12)

Darvish, Yu, SD

Imanaga, Shota, CHC

Kikuchi, Yusei, LAA

Maeda, Kenta, DET

Matsui, Yuki, SD

Ohtani, Shohei, LAD

Sasaki, Roki, LAD

Senga, Kodai, NYM

Sugano, Tomoyuki, BAL

Suzuki, Seiya, CHC

Yamamoto, Yoshinobu, LAD

Yoshida, Masataka, BOS

MEXICO (11)

Aranda, Jonathan, TB

Assad, Javier, CHC

Bellozo, Valente, MIA

Cruz, Omar, SD

Kirk, Alejandro, TOR

Muñoz, Andrés, SEA

Paredes, Isaac, HOU

Rodríguez, Manuel, TB

Urías, Luis, ATH

Urías, Ramón, BAL

Urquidy, José, DET

NICARAGUA (1)

Loáisiga, Jonathan, NYY

PANAMA (4)

Amaya, Miguel, CHI

Caballero, José, TB

Herrera, Iván, STL

Sosa, Edmundo, PHI

PUERTO RICO (16)

Báez, Javier, DET

Berríos, José, TOR

Caratini, Victor, HOU

Castro, Willi, MIN

Correa, Carlos, MIN

Cruz, Fernando, NYY

Díaz, Alexis, CIN

Díaz, Edwin, NYM

Hernández, Kiké, LAD

Jiménez, Joe, ATL

Lindor, Francisco, NYM

López, Jorge, WSH

Maldonado, Martín, SD

Miranda, Jose, MIN

Ramos, Heliot, SF

Vázquez, Christian, MIN

SOUTH AFRICA (1)

Scott, Tayler, HOU

SOUTH KOREA (3)

Bae, Ji Hwan, PIT

Kim, Ha-Seong, TB

Refsnyder, Rob, BOS

VENEZUELA (63)

Abreu, Wilyer, BOS

Acuña Jr., Ronald, ATL

Acuña, Luisangel, NYM

Altuve, Jose, HOU

Alvarado, José, PHI

Alvarez, Francisco, NYM

Arcia, Orlando, ATL

Arias, Gabriel, CLE

Arraez, Luis, SD

Bastardo, Angel, TOR

Bazardo, Eduard, SEA

Buttó, José, NYM

Cabrera, Oswaldo, NYY

Carrasco, Carlos, NYY

Chaparro, Andrés, WSH

Chourio, Jackson, MIL

Contreras, Luis, HOU

Contreras, William, MIL

Contreras, Willson, STL

Díaz, Elias, SD

Estrada, Thairo, COL

Fermin, Freddy, KC

Flores, Wilmer, SF

Garcia, Luis, HOU

Garcia, Maikel, KC

Giménez, Andrés, TOR

Gómez, Yoendrys, NYY

Graterol, Brusdar, LAD

Henriquez, Edgardo, LAD

Hernández, Carlos, PHI

Herrera, Jose, AZ

López, Pablo, MIN

Marchán, Rafael, PHI

Márquez, Germán, COL

Matos, Luis, SF

Moreno, Gabriel, AZ

Narváez, Carlos, BOS

Pagés, Pedro, STL

Peraza, Oswald, NYY

Pereda, Jhonny, ATH

Pérez, Martín, CWS

Perez, Salvador, KC

Rengifo, Luis, LAA

Rocchio, Brayan, CLE

Rodriguez, Eduardo, AZ

Rojas, Miguel, LAD

Ruiz, José, PHI

Ruiz, Keibert, WSH

Salazar, Eduardo, WSH

Sanoja, Javier, MIA

Santander, Anthony, TOR

Senzatela, Antonio, COL

Sosa, Lenyn, CWS

Suárez, Albert, BAL

Suárez, Eugenio, AZ

Suarez, José, ATL

Suárez, Ranger, PHI

Suarez, Robert, SD

Tinoco, Jesús, MIA

Torrens, Luis, NYM

Torres, Gleyber, DET

Tovar, Ezequiel, COL

Zerpa, Angel, KC

MISCELLANEOUS (2)

Lee, Jung Hoo, SF^

Luzardo, Jesús, PHI*

^ South Korean descent (born in Nagoya, Japan)

* Venezuelan descent (born in Lima, Peru)

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports