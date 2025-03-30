The Dodgers Have No Blacks on Their Roster – Los Dodgers Sin Negros de USA en el Roster

78 Years of Jackie Robinson’s Arrival

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – We’re going backwards, but in fast motion. Yes, sir! Backwards, at full speed.

In a few days, on April 15, it will be 78 years since Jackie Robinson joined the Dodgers, led by then-team owner Walter O’Malley and organization president Branch Rickey. Thus ended racial discrimination in baseball.

How many African Americans will the Dodgers have on their roster to celebrate that anniversary in 2025?

With none. Zero, zero.

Black from Quisqueya

The only Black person on that team is Teoscar Hernández, but he’s Dominican, from Cotui. Mookie Betts is mixed-race, and manager Dave Roberts is mixed-race, the son of a Black American father and a Japanese mother.

When that 1947 event shook the baseball world, we had lived through 60 years of Major League Baseball without Blacks, from 1887 to 1947. The player-manager of the Chicago club, Adrian (Cap) Anson, aided by the 16 team owners at the time, imposed discrimination that year, after having tried to do so for more than 15 months.

In the American League

Soon came the first Black man in the American League, Larry Doby, with the Indians in that same year, 1947.

Now, the current crisis isn’t just affecting the Dodgers; it affects both leagues. The 30 teams have 780 players on their rosters, only 57 of whom are African American, representing a staggering minority of Black men born in the United States. And this number has been decreasing year after year.

Enough to scare everyone in baseball.

The proof. This is the Dodgers’ 2025 roster:

Catchers (2): Austin Barnes (White), Will Smith (White)

Infielders (4): Mookie Betts (Multi-colored), Freddie Freeman (White), Max Muncy (White), Miguel Rojas (Venezuelan).

Outfielders (4): Michael Conforto (White), Teoscar Hernández (Dominican Negro, not from the USA), James Outman (White), Andy Pages (Cuban).

Utilities (3): Tommy Edmanc (White), Kiké Hernández (Puerto Rican), Chris Taylor (White).

Two-way player (1): Shohei Ohtani (Japanese).

Pitchers (12): Anthony Banda (White), Ben Casparius (White), Jack Dreyer (White), Luis García (Dominican Republic), Landon Knack (White), Roki Sasaki (Japanese Republic), Tanner Scott (White), Blake Treinen (White), Alex Vesia (White), Justin Wrobleski (White), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Japanese Republic), Kirby Yates (White).

Many Notable Blacks in MLB

And these are just a few of the notable Blacks who have played in the Major Leagues:

Roy Campanella, Don Newcombe, Willie Mays, Bob Gibson, Frank Robinson, Monte Irvin, Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson, Rickey Henderson, Dave Winfield, Orestes Miñoso, Harold Baines, Lee Smith, CC Sabathia, Dave Parker, Dick Allen, Andre Dawson, Tony Gwynn, Reggie Jackson, Leroy (Satchel) Paige, John Roseboro, Willie McCovey, Eddie Murray, Joe Morgan, Ernie Banks, Barry Larkin, Ozzie Smith, Lou Brock, Tim Raines, Jim Rice, Willie Stargell, Billy Williams, Ken Griffey, Kirby Pucket, Lee Smith.

When most of these players reached the Major Leagues, the many organizations with bombastic names that are supposed to get more Black people in the United States interested in baseball didn’t exist today. But those who “work” in this field today only collect their salaries, starting with Commissioner Rob Manfred’s, $17.5 million annually.

And they excuse themselves by saying that young African Americans prefer to play football, soccer, and basketball because they are much easier activities than baseball.

So, Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, Bob Gibson, and company, were they less lazy than young people of their ethnicity today?

Something, or a lot, is seriously wrong at the top of the Majors. It seems that the scandalous increase in the millions of dollars at stake has atrophied the brains of a few.

Yes… we are going backward, at excessive speed, and against what is right.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Se Cumplen 78 Años de la Llegada de Jackie Robinson

Los Dodgers No Tienen Negros en el Roster de 2025

C oral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Vamos en retroceso, pero a cámara rápida. ¡Sí, señor! hacia atrás, a toda velocidad.

Dentro de unos días, el 15 de abril, hará 78 años de la llegada de Jackie Robinson, a los Dodgers, de la mano del propietario del equipo entonces, Walter O´Malley y del presidente de la organización, Branch Rickey. Así terminó la discriminación racial en el beisbol.

¿Con cuántos afroamericanos en el roster celebrarán los Dodgers 2025 ese aniversario?

Con ninguno. Cero, cero.

Negro de Quisqueya

El único de piel negra en ese equipo, es Teoscar Hernández, pero es dominicano, de Cotui. Mookie Betts es mulato y el mánager Dave Roberts, es mestizo, hijo de negro estadounidense con japonesa.

Cuando aquel acontecimiento de 1947 estremeció al mundo del beisbol, habíamos vivido 60 años de Grandes Ligas sin negros, 1887-1947. El mánager-jugador del club de Chicago, Adrián (Cap) Anson, ayudado por los 16 propietarios de equipos de entonces, impuso la discriminación aquel año, después que lo había intentado durante más de 15 meses.

En La Americana

Pronto apareció el primer negro en la Liga Americana, Larry Doby, con los Indios del mismo año 1947.

Ahora, la crisis actual no es solo de los Dodgers, se sufre en las dos Ligas. Los 30 equipos tienen en los rosters, 780 peloteros, de los cuales solamente 57 son afroamericanos, o sea, una minoría asombrosa de negros nacidos en Estados Unidos. Y esta cantidad ha venido disminuyendo año tras año.

Como para asustar a toda la gente del beisbol.

La prueba. Este es el roster de los Dodgers 2025:

Catchers (2): Austin Barnes (Blanco), Will Smith (Blanco)

Infielders (4): Mookie Betts (Mulato), Freddie Freeman (Blanco), Max Muncy (Blanco), Miguel Rojas (Venezolano).

Outfielders (4): Michael Conforto (Blanco), Teoscar Hernández (Negreo Dominicano, no de USA), James Outman (Blanco), Andy Pages (Cubano).

Utilities (3): Tommy Edmanc (Blanco), Kiké Hernández (Puertorriqueño), Chris Taylor (Blanco).

Jugador de dos vías (1): Shohei Ohtani (Japonés).

Pitchers (12): Anthony Banda (Blanco), Ben Casparius (Blanco), Jack Dreyer (Blanco), Luis García (Dominicano), Landon Knack (Blanco), Roki Sasaki (Japonés), Tanner Scott (Blanco), Blake Treinen (Blanco), Alex Vesia (Blanco), Justin Wrobleski (Blanco), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Japonés), Kirby Yates (Blanco).

Muchos Negros Muy Buenos en MLB

Y estos son solo algunos de los negros notables que han jugado en Grandes Ligas:

Roy Campanella, Don Newcombe, Willie Mays, Bob Gibson, Frank Robinson, Monte Irvin, Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson, Rickey Henderson, Dave Winfield, Orestes Miñoso, Harold Baines, Lee Smith, CC Sabathia, Dave Parker, Dick Allen, Andre Dawson, Tony Gwynn, Reggie Jackson, Leroy (Satchel) Paige, John Roseboro, Willie McCovey, Eddie Murray, Joe Morgan, Ernie Banks, Barry Larkin, Ozzie Smith. Lou Brock, Tim Raines, Jim Rice, Willie Stargell, Billy Williams, Ken Griffey, Kirby Pucket, Lee Smith.

Cuando la mayoría de esos peloteros llegaron a Grandes Ligas, no existían las numerosas organizaciones de ahora, con nombres rimbombantes, que, se supone, deben provocar que más negros de Estados Unidos se interesen por el beisbol. Pero quienes “trabajan” hoy día en eso, solo cobran sus honorarios, comenzando por los del comisionado Rob Manfred, 17 millones 500 mil dólares anuales.

Y se disculpan diciendo que los jóvenes afroamericanos prefieren jugar al fútbol americano, al soccer y al basquetbol, porque son actividades mucho más fáciles que el beisbol.

Entonces, Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, Bob Gibson y compañía, ¿eran menos vagos que los jóvenes de su etnia ahora?

Algo, o mucho, funciona muy mal en la cumbre de las Mayores. Parece que el aumento escandaloso de los millones de dólares en juego, hubiera atrofiado el cerebro de unos cuantos.

Sí… vamos en retroceso, a exceso de velocidad y contra lo correcto.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

