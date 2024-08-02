Jazzin’ It Up In The Bronx

Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrates in the Yankees dugout following his home run against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park - Image Credit: Pete Lerro/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Smooth Jazz.

New York Yankees’ star Jazz Chisholm Jr., recently dealt from the Miami Marlins prior to MLB’s Trade Deadline, has already stamped his mark on the Bronx Bombers — hitting four home runs in his first three games with the Yankees, to become the first player ever in franchise history to do so.

At the same time, Chisholm Jr., continued to surprise all by showing off his versatility on the defensive side of the diamond.

The 26-year-old infielder/outfielder from the Bahamas, made his Yankee debut this past Sunday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, manning center field and batting in the five hole. Throughout his next three games, a sweep over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Chisholm Jr., locked down the hot corner at third base — making for his first big league experience of playing third base.

Though he did look awkward on two-three ground balls, the one-time All-Star appeared to be a natural out there overall, and will only get more comfortable with additional reps under his belt.

Newest Yankee Jazz Chisholm Jr. getting ready for the series finale here in Philly ⚾️ First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET with Yankees’ Nestor Cortes on the mound vs. Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez 🎥: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports #Yankees #MLB #RepBX #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/GlvngkMzGk — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) July 31, 2024

“There’s been some amazing deadline deals that are super impactful right away and certainly Jazz has been that,” said Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone on his early observations of Chisholm Jr.

“When you couple in the fact of how well he’s played at third base — having not done it, just playing like he’s out in the backyard with his buddies and saying ‘I’m better than you’ — we know there is going to be some growing pains still over there and it’s going to be a work in progress but you gotta love what you are seeing so far.”

For a portion of Yankee fans, before the organization acquired Chisholm Jr., many were not accustomed to his energetic skillset and swagger, unless the Yankees’ crosstown rival, Mets, were facing his former team in the Marlins, and they were to suddenly tune in.

Meaning, in all reality, this is a majority of the fanbase’s ‘first taste of Jazz.’ And it’s clear as day, it could not have started off on a better note.

.@j_chisholm3 is built for the Bronx!! — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) July 31, 2024

“This is what I live for, I love the lights,” he said. “I love the big crowds. I love everything like that. So it’s super exciting, I’m enjoying it.”

The big crowds and show continues as Chisholm Jr.’s pinstripe debut in the Bronx arrives later tonight, Friday, August 2, with the Yankees opening up a three-game set vs. American League East division rival Blue Jays.

Expect a rockin’ Friday night crowd for Jazz at Yankee Stadium.

