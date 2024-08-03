Dodgers Skid, The Ohtani Case Continues – Patinan los Dodgers, Más el Caso Ohtani

“I read that ‘common sense would prevent many divorces’… well, I think it would prevent many marriages too”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Terrible Family Drama

Dodgers slugger and first baseman Freddie Freeman, and his wife Chelsea, are suffering a terrible drama. One of their second-born twins, whom they call Maximus, aged three, has been rushed to the hospital.

Doctors diagnosed Guillain-syndrome, which affects the entire nervous system. Freddie said that in the last few hours, the child has shown signs of some improvement.

They have been married since 2014, and also have the eldest son, Charlie, aged seven, and the other twin, Brandon, aged three.

The Trout Problem

Mike Trout has become the biggest problem for the Angels. He had been injured several times, but never remained So much time out of action. This year he has only appeared in 29 games, out of 110 that the team has played.

He was not absent from so many commitments even during the coronavirus campaign.

What is keeping him inactive now is an injured knee. They fear that he will have to be out for the rest of the season.

He has suffered a lot from the meniscus, which has been operated on. Doctors say he needs another operation.

Trout, 32, is in his 14th season as a big leaguer, he has never appeared in all the games of a season, his average is 108, with a total of 1,518. He is signed until 2030 for 37 million 116 thousand 667 dollars annually.

PPP’s Birthday

Ramón Corro reminds me that Pedro Padrón Panza, who modernized professional baseball in Venezuela, would have had his birthday yesterday. He was born on August 2, 1920.

Pedro died on April 1, 1999 at the age of 79.

The Shohei Case Continues

Ippei Mizuhara, who was Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, will be sentenced to no less than 10 years in prison for stealing 11 million dollars from the Dodgers’ star player.

The sentence is scheduled for early next week. The money taken by Mizuhara was spent in illegal betting.

The Dodgers Slip Up

Even when they remain in first place in their Division, with 63-46, the Dodgers, with Shohei Ohtani and everything else, seem destined to go home instead of playing in the postseason.

Well, with Ohtani, but without the injured Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Max Muncy and a few more. They woke up today with five losses in the last six games.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Patinan los Dodgers, Más el Caso Ohtani

“Leí que `el sentido común evitaría muchos divorcios´… pues, creo que también muchos matrimonios”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Terrible Drama Familiar

El slugger y primera base de los Dodgers, Freddie Freeman y su esposa, Chelsea, sufren un terrible drama. Uno de los mellizos del segundo parto de ella, a quien llaman Maximus, de tres años ha sido hospitalizado de emergencia.

Los médicos diagnosticaron Guillain-syndrome, lo que afecta todo el sistema nervioso. Freddie dijo que en las últimas horas, el niño ha dado muestras de alguna mejoría.

Ellos, casados desde 2014, tienen también al hijo mayor, Charlie, de siete años y al otro mellizo, Brandon de tres años.

El Problema Trout

Mike Trout se ha convertido en el mayor problema para los Angelinos. Había estado lesionado varias veces, pero nunca permaneció tanto tiempo fuera de acción. Este año solamente ha figurado en 29 juegos, de 110 que ha realizado el equipo.

Ni en la campaña del coronavirus estuvo ausente de tantos compromisos.

Lo que ahora le mantiene inactivo es una rodilla lesionada. Se teme que deba estar fuera todo lo que falta de la campaña.

Ha sufrido mucho de los meniscos, de lo cual ha sido operado. Los médicos dicen que necesita otra intervención.

Trout, de 32 años, está en su campaña 14 de bigleaguer, nunca ha aparecido en todos los juegos de una temporada, su promedio es de 108, con total de mil 518. Está firmado hasta 2030 por 37 millones 116 mil 667 dólares anuales.

Cumpleaños de PPP

Me recuerda Ramón Corro, que Pedro Padrón Panza, quien modernizó el beisbol profesional en Venezuela, hubiera cumplido años años ayer, ya que nació el dos de agosto de 1920.

Pedro murió el primero de abril de 1999 en sus 79 años.

Sigue el Caso Shohei

Ippei Mizuhara, quien fuera intérprete de Shohei Ohtani, será sentenciado a no menos de 10 años de prisión, por robarle 11 millones de dólares al estelar pelotero de los Dodgers.

La sentencia será dictada a comienzos de la próxima semana. El dinero tomado por Mizuhara, fue invertido en apuestas ilegales.

Patinan los Dodgers

No obstante, seguir en primer lugar de la División, con 63-46, los Dodgers, con Shohei Ohtani y todo lo demás, parecen destinados a irse a sus casas en vez de entrar en la postemporada.

Bueno, con Ohtani, pero sin los lesionados, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Max Muncy y algunos más. Ayer amanecieron con cuatro derrotas en los últimos cinco juegos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

