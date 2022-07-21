Jersey City’s Mike “The Champ” Lee looking ahead to Bergen County Fight Night 2

East Rutherford, New Jersey- The skills and technique come natural for Jersey City’s next boxing star in the making, Mike “The Champ”’ Lee. Ascending his name upon the boxing world fight-by-fight, Lee stands 8-2 with 6 knockouts (60% KO). The 26-year-old is prepared for the task at-hand on Friday evening, July 29th in Bergen County Fight Night 2, presented by Abella Boxing Promotions at the American Dream Mall. Lee is set to go toe-to-toe in the ring with Jordan Rosario (4-10) in an anticipated 6-round super-lightweight bout.

“This is gonna be the performance everyone expected for me to have. I’m going to showcase my true abilities in this fight. This will be the fight where I put everything together in showcasing how good I can really be,” said Lee.

Lee’s boxing skillset is remarkable due to his zoned-in mindset and the support cast that shaped him into the man he is today. Mario Costa, owner of the iconic diner named Ringside Lounge and Ringside Boxing Gym located in Jersey City, saw the potential in him dating back to Lee’s teenage years. Costa is notorious for assisting teens avoid trouble by heading into gyms for training and providing them with work opportunities. He has helped several community figures along their way to stardom, including Boxing legend Mike Tyson as well as award-winning recording artists Akon, and Fetty Wap.

Lee expressed his thoughts on Costa’s impact on him: “It’s a privilege because he has to see something in you to approach you like that. So it’s a real honor for him to be there for me. He taught me how to be successful in life, not just in boxing, but life in general. Because boxing can only take you so far.” He added, “It’s a privilege and motivating to be associated with those types of people. It motivates me in each fight and in life.”

Scattered across the walls of Ringside Lounge are framed photos of Tyson and several legendary boxers. “It’s definitely motivating because I want to be up there on the wall with those established names one day,” Lee stated.

On an interesting note, Tysons famous television show featured on Animal Planet “Taking on Tyson” was filmed above Ringside Lounge, where his famous pigeon coop is located.

In the ring, Lee shows a transcendent display of body, attack, and footwork. He explained that the versatility aspects of boxing are a must when climbing up the ranks. Lee stated, “I overcome whatevers thrown at me. It builds character and knowledge. I like adversity.” He added, “I’m used to making adjustments; it’s just part of the game. The goal is to learn something from each fight.”

Engraved in his family roots, Lee embodies his heritage and takes honor in representing Puerto Rico. His favorite Puerto Rican fighters growing up were Miguel Cotto and Félix Trinidad. “It’s motivating to know that you have a lot of greats that come from where you’re from. So it’s definitely a motivation to be the best,” Lee said.

The Battle of Jersey City – Super Lightweight Bout scheduled for 6-rounds

Mike “The Champ” Lee (8-2, 6 KO) vs. Jordan Rosario (4-10)

In all reality, Lee and Rosario have the makings for fight of the night next Friday at The American Dream. Similar to Lee, Rosario resides in Jersey City and to add to the fact, the two trained together in the beginning years of their boxing careers. This will mark Lee’s first pro-fight in his home state of Jersey. “It feels good to be back home in front of my people,” said Lee. Expect the thrilling Bergen County Fight Night 2 to rise to the occasion with Jersey City’s fanbases filling in the seats for Lee vs. Rosario.

“The Champ” is all business leading up to fight night. “When it’s close to the fight, I don’t listen to music. So when I’m working out or running, I just hear the noise around me and think about my opponent,” stated Lee. The 26-year old ended with “I’m 100% focused in and ready to go.”

Headlining the main event out of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez will make his long-awaited return to the ring. The historic night is slated with eleven fights on the card (Subject to Change).

On the broadcast to call the action is former pro-fighter out of Paterson, NJ, Richard Pierson, senior writer Rich Mancuso, and Anthony Johnson from ABC7 Eyewitness News. Host and producer of the well-noted Inside The Ring Podcast, Rebbeca Ruber will provide ringside and post fight interviews. Bergen County Fight Night 2 will be streamed live on BXNG TV.

Presented by Abella Boxing Promotions, Bergen County Fight Night 2 tickets are in high demand and are still available on EventBrite.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bergen-county-fight-night-2-at-american-dream-tickets-356701663277

Robert Rizzo writes for Latino Sports

Follow on Twitter: @RobertRiz994

Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

