Jesús Luzardo Has Never Lived in Venezuela – Jesús Luzardo No ha Vivido en Venezuela

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Gerardo Milano, from Petare, asks: “Why do you insist on writing that the Phillies’ left-handed pitcher, Jesús Luzardo, is not Venezuelan when his parents were born in Venezuela?”

Dear friend Gero: I’ve never written that. I’ve only published that Jesús was born in Lima, Peru. That is, he’s a native of Lima, which is absolutely true.

It’s also true that he never lived in Venezuela, because when he was a junior, his family moved from Lima to Florida, and he attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he learned to play baseball and was signed by the Athletics in 2016. His native language is English, and his passport is from the United States.

By the way, Jesús will turn 28 in a few days, on Tuesday the 30th of this month.

Luis M. García, from New York; Raimundo Quiñones, from Bogotá; Sinecio Rendiles, from Maracaibo; and Elio Pérez R., from Cumaná, ask: Has the book Venezuela Vino Tinto Beisbol been published in Spanish, in addition to English.

Dear four friends: It’s already available digitally in Spanish, on Amazon. And it will soon be available in print.

Aníbal Cano M. from Culiacán asks: “How come before, if a ball hit bounced and cleared the fence after contact with the ground, it was a home run?”

Dear friend Balo: Balls that bounced off the ground and went fair over the fences were considered home runs until 1930. Since that year, they have been credited as doubles because the rule was changed.

Ovidio M. Rosales H. from Hermosillo asks: “Which countries won the Caribbean Series before Mexico played in it?”

Dear friend Yiyo: They were the best 12 Caribbean Series in history, from 1949 to 1960. Cuba won seven, Puerto Rico four, Panama one, and Venezuela none.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

Jesús Luzardo Nunca ha Vivido en Venezuela

