John Henry Lloyd, One of the Best Shortstops – John Henry Lloyd, Uno de los Mejores Shortstop

“When you get old, you no longer have private parts”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Tuesday the 13th, or rather, a lucky day.

Esteban Krushy, from Querétaro, asks: “Is it true that pitcher Dizzy Dean had a very sad end to his career?”

Dear friend Teba: Perhaps every ending is sad, and even more so in baseball. But Dizzy had a good career, with a record of 150-83, 3.02 ERA. The tragedy was that in 1947, at 37 years old, he wanted to continue pitching, but he couldn’t.

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, requests: “Please, I’m interested in learning about the life of Negro League player John Henry Lloyd.”

Dear friend Chucho: Almost his entire career was in the United States (1905-1918). He is considered one of the best shortstops in baseball history, nicknamed “La Cuchara” (The Spoon) for his excellent hands. He played for the Brooklyn Royals, the Philadelphia Hilldales, and the Atlantic City Bacharach Giants and batted .343.

He was born on April 25, 1884, in Palatka, Florida, the son of slaves, and died on March 19, 1964. After retiring as a player, he was a manager, always in the Negro Leagues.

Rafael Hernández, from Naguanagua, asks: “Can you publish information about big leaguers in the World Wars, and has anyone in the Major Leagues hit the home run ladder?”

Dear friend Rafa: On Sunday, I published a report on professional baseball players in the Wars. And no, no one in the majors has hit a home run in a game with no runners on base, with one, two, and three.

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, asks: “What do you think of automatic umpires? Have umpires declined so much that they need to be replaced like this?”

Dear friend Fred: No machine will be more efficient than umpires. Throughout history, there have been both good and poor ones. But they are a precious tradition. How can we complain to the umpiring machines? For starters, they don’t have a mother.

Thank you, life has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

John Henry Lloyd, Uno de los Mejores Shortstop

“Cuando uno llega a viejo, ya no tiene partes íntimas”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Martes 13, o sea, día de buena suerte.

Esteban Krushy, de Querétaro, pregunta: “¿Cierto que el lanzador Dizzy Dean tuvo un final de la carrera muy triste?”

Amigo Teba: Quizá todo final es triste y más en el beisbol. Pero Dizzy tuvo una buena carrera, con record de 150-83, 3.02. El drama fue que en 1947, en sus 37 de edad, deseaba seguir lanzando, pero ya no podía.

Jesús Jones, de Maracay, solicita: “Por favor, me interesa conocer de la vida de jugador de las Ligas Negras, John Henry Lloyd”.

Amigo Chucho: Casi toda su carrera fue en Estados Unidos (1905-1918). Es calificado como uno de los mejores shortstops en la historia del beisbol, llamado La Cuchara, por sus excelentes manos. Jugó para los Brooklyn Royals Giant, los Philadelphia Hilldales y los Atlantic City Bacharach Giants y bateó para .343.

Nació el 25 de abril de 1884, en Palatka, Florida, hijo de esclavos, y murió el 19 de marzo de 1964. Después de retirado como pelotero, fue mánager, siempre en las Ligas Negras.

Rafael Hernández, de Naguanagua, pregunta: “¿Puede publicar acerca de los bigleaguers en las Guerras Mundiales y alguien ha bateado en Grandes Ligas la escalera de jonrones?”

Amigo Rafa: El domingo publiqué un reportaje sobre los peloteros profesionales en las Guerras. Y no, ninguno en Las Mayores ha conectado, en un juego, jonrón sin corredores en bases, con uno, dos y tres.

Freddy Torres, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de los umpires automáticos, han decaído tanto los umpires como para sustituirlos así?”

Amigo Fred: Ninguna máquina será más eficiente que los umpires. Toda la vida, los ha habido tanto buenos como deficientes. Pero son una preciosa tradición. ¿Cómo vamos a protestarle a las máquinas umpires? Para empezar, no tienen mamá

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

