Mets Rally Late to Edge Pirates 4–3 Despite Skenes’ Strong Start

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — In a dramatic finish at Citi Field on Monday night, the New York Mets secured a 4–3 walk-off victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, capitalizing on a bullpen collapse that overshadowed a solid outing by Pirates’ pitching sensation Paul Skenes.

Skenes, the top overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and 2024 National League Rookie of the Year, showcased his prowess by pitching six innings, allowing just one run on four hits, and striking out six. His fastball consistently reached triple digits, and he effectively utilized his slider to keep Mets hitters off balance.

“That’s why it’s nice to have five pitches,” Skenes remarked following the loss, Pittsburgh’s 28th of the year, to fall to 14-28 overall. “Because if one’s not there, then we can pitch with the rest of them.”

The Pirates held a 2–1 lead entering the seventh inning, but defensive miscues and aggressive base running by the Mets turned the tide. Luisangel Acuña’s daring dash home tied the game, and subsequent errors allowed the Mets to take a 3–2 lead.

In the ninth, the Pirates capitalized on a fielding error by Francisco Lindor, with Ke’Bryan Hayes delivering an infield single to tie the game at 3–3.

However, the Mets responded in the bottom half: Lindor reached third on an error, Juan Soto singled, and Pete Alonso delivered a sacrifice fly to secure the walk-off win.

“There was a good feeling in the dugout,” said Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza regarding the bottom of the ninth inning. “You got Lindor. You got Soto. One of those guys can end it with a swing. And if one of them gets on, then you know you have Pete and that’s what happened. Lindor gets on base, Soto attacks the first pitch and now, before we know it, it’s first and third…

Then you give Pete Alonso a chance and you feel pretty good about your chances there.”

The victory marked the Mets’ fifth in their last seven games, improving their record to 27–15, which is good for a 2.5 game lead in the National League East division.

Despite the loss for Pittsburgh, Skenes’ performance continues to impress. The 22-year-old right-handed hurler has now struck out six or more batters in seven of his nine starts this season and 27 dating back to the start of his rookie season in 2024.

The Mets and Pirates will continue their series tonight at Citi Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports