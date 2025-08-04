José Juan Barea Embraces New Role as Assistant Coach for the Denver Nuggets: ‘I’m going to give it all I got’

J.J. Barea with Latino Sports president Julio Pabón during his LatinoMVP Award ceremony - Image Credit: Latino Sports Archives

CABO ROJO, PR — Latino Sports is proud to spotlight the exciting news that José Juan Barea (J.J. Barea), the second NBA player ever to win a LatinoMVP Award, has taken the next step in his basketball journey—joining the Denver Nuggets as an assistant coach under David Adelman.

Barea, who played 14 seasons in the NBA—most notably with the Dallas Mavericks—was a key contributor to their 2011 NBA Championship team. In doing so, he became the second Puerto Rican to win an NBA title, following Butch Lee’s victory in 1980.

Now, at 41, the Mayagüez native is back in the league with a three-year coaching contract, ready to bring his experience and energy to the bench.

Barea shared his excitement about the opportunity in several recent interviews. When asked about his return to the NBA, he said:

“The NBA is where I’ve been most of my life. I’m very happy with the opportunity. I love the NBA and everything related to it. I know where I’m going. I have a lot of experience there. I feel comfortable in the NBA. I love the life I had in the league, the organization, and the highest level of play in the world.”

He also spoke highly of coaching a team led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic:

“Jokic, for me, is the best player in the world. If you have Jokic on your team, you’ll have a chance to win every year. We’ve already improved the bench. The team can go far every year—and that was part of my decision. So, it will be an incredible experience.”

Understanding that coaching is a new chapter, Barea is approaching it with focus and humility:

“I’ll be right by the coach’s side, so the learning curve will come quickly. If I want to become a head coach someday, this is the path. I’ll give this opportunity a few years and see how things go. If a coaching offer comes down the road, I’ll be ready. This prepares me.”

However, leaving Puerto Rico and his young family wasn’t an easy decision:

“It’s a big sacrifice for my family—my wife, my kids. I’m lucky they support me. Sebastián, my oldest, is 13, and he understands the NBA, but it’s hard for him. The little ones are already settled in Puerto Rico. I’ll be going alone. I haven’t traveled much lately, and I’m used to being with my children.”

“It will be tough to wake up and see the house empty. But once I settle in and have a better idea of the future, we’ll make long-term decisions. For now, the family will stay in Puerto Rico. This news came quickly—and sometimes in life, opportunities come that you just can’t say ‘no’ to. It’s a sacrifice, but one that will also help my family in the future.”

Barea reflected on the journey that began in his hometown:

“My youth coaches in Mayagüez—when they hear this news, I know they’ll be crying tears of joy. That’s where I learned and fell in love with basketball. And to Puerto Rico: the support you’ve given me has always been special. I hope you continue enjoying this new chapter in my career.”

The Denver Nuggets, who finished the 2024–2025 regular season at 50–32, were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals by the eventual champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Barea now on the sidelines, the Nuggets are gearing up for another run at the title—with championship experience and Puerto Rican pride on their bench.

