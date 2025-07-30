Grizzlies and Magic to play regular-season games in Berlin and London in 2026 as part of three-year slate of NBA Games in Europe

Image Credit: NBA

LONDON — The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic will play regular-season games in Berlin on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, and in London on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. The league also announced that it will play regular-season games in Manchester and Paris in 2027 and in Berlin and Paris in 2028.

The games will be held at Uber Arena (Berlin), The O2 (London), Co-op Live (Manchester) and the Accor Arena (Paris). The dates and participating teams for the games in 2027 and 2028 will be announced prior to the 2026-27 and 2027-28 NBA seasons, respectively.

The NBA Berlin Game 2026 presented by Tissot will mark the 14th game featuring an NBA team in Germany since 1984 and the league’s first regular-season game in the country. The NBA London Game 2026 presented by Tissot will be the 19th game featuring an NBA team in the UK since 1993 and the league’s 10th regular-season game in London.

The game in Manchester in 2027 will mark the second game featuring an NBA team in Manchester (2013) and the league’s first regular-season game in the city. The game in Paris in 2027 will mark the 16th game featuring an NBA team in France since 1991 and the league’s sixth regular-season game in Paris.

The Grizzlies, who will be playing their fifth and sixth games in Europe and first in Berlin and London, feature two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant, two-time NBA All-Star and 2022-23 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team members Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, and 2025 No. 11 overall pick Cedric Coward.

The Magic, who will be playing its fourth and fifth games in Europe, first in Berlin, third in London 1993 and 2016) and 14th and 15thgames outside of the U.S. and Canada, currently features 2024 NBA All-Star Paolo Banchero, German brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, second-year German forward Tristan da Silva, 2023-24 Kia All-Defensive Second Team member Jalen Suggs, and 2020-21 Kia All-Rookie Second Team member Desmond Bane.

In addition to the games in 2026, the NBA, the Grizzlies and the Magic will conduct NBA Cares community outreach initiatives, Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA and Her Time to Play youth basketball clinics, coach and referee development programming, and interactive fan activities that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Berlin and London. The games and surrounding events in 2026 will be supported by a roster of marketing partners, including Presenting Partner Tissot and Official Partners Emirates, Foot Locker, NBA 2K26, Nike, PlayStation and Revolut.

All of the games will air live across Europe and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media.

Ticket sales information for the games in 2026 will be announced at a later date. Fans can register their interest and enter a chance to win free tickets by visiting NBA.com/EuropeGames. Special ticket packages offering premium access, VIP experiences and hospitality are available at nbaexperiences.com/nba-europe.

Fans in France, Germany and the UK can find more NBA information at NBA.com, on Facebook (NBA Europe), Instagram (NBAEuropeand NBADeutschland), Tik Tok (NBAFrance) and X (@NBAFrance), and by downloading the NBA App. They can also purchase the latest NBA merchandise at NBA Stores in Berlin, London and Paris and at NBAStore.eu.

Press Release Courtesy of the National Basketball Association

