Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — In the middle game of this three-game series between the Dodgers and the Reds, Los Angeles sent out Clayton Kershaw, 8-2, 3.13 ERA as Cincinnati’s Nick Martinez, 10-9, 4.59 ERA, received the nod for the Reds.

In Martinez’s latest outing before Tuesday, the right-hander gave up two hits and one run over six innings with one walk and seven strikeouts in a no-decision 2-1 loss to the Angels.

After Monday night’s 7-0 loss to the Dodgers, the Reds are now furthering themselves behind the Mets for the final spot in the NL Wild Card race, while LA, with a win, would find themselves in first place again in the NL West though the Padres and Dodgers could be back and forth for the division title until the very end.

The Reds scored first when Miguel Andujar, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, knocked in Spencer Steer, who led off the game with a double. The Dodgers also scored one run in the first after Freddie Freeman doubled, his 34th on the year, and a throwing error allowed Mookie Betts to score from first.

Throwing, fielding, and mental errors have become far too common in baseball today.

LA would take the lead in the fourth inning, when 2024 National League LatinoMVP runner-up Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic, led off with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by fan favorite, Kiké Hernández, San Juan, Puerto Rico, to give Kershaw a 2-1 lead before he was pulled after five innings where he gave up two hits, one run, zero walks and six strikeouts—just an outstanding outing for the future Hall of Fame lefty.

Will Smith would add one more run in the sixth inning with a 388-foot shot into the right-center field pavilion. After Hernández singled, the Dodgers’ third Latino star of the night, Miguel Rojas, Los Teques, Venezuela, hit a bomb off the center-field wall to drive in two more runs. He was then driven home on a Shohei Ohtani single to make it 6-1, Dodgers.

The Reds would answer back with a two-run home run by Austin Hays, pulling Cincinnati closer at 6-3.

And that’s how it ended. Kershaw picked up the win and now is 9-2, while Martinez took the loss and moved to 10-10 on the season. The Dodgers remain currently one game up on San Diego, and the Reds fell to three and a half games back of the Mets in the NL Wild Card race.

