A ‘Nasty’ Díaz Holds It Down For Mets

FLUSHING, NY — Edwin Díaz put on a nasty performance Tuesday night at Citi Field to prove once again he is one of, if not, the best closer in the game.

With the Phillies and Mets, two National League East division rivals, each viewing the middle game of their three-game set at Citi Field as if it was October—manager Rob Thomson opted to use all of the Phillies’ top-tier relievers out of the bullpen in Orion Kerkering, Tanner Banks, Matt Strahm, José Alvarado, and Jhoan Durán, while Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza did the same, calling for Gregory Soto, Huascar Brazobán, Tyler Rogers, Ryan Helsley and Díaz.

A given for Mendoza and the Mets as every game is pivotal down the stretch, entering Tuesday up 2.5 games for the third and final NL Wild Card spot over the Reds.

Not the case for the NL East division leading Phillies, though it was in some ways since Philadelphia’s last win at Citi Field was on September 20th, 2024—0-8 in their last eight contests at Citi Field before Tuesday including the 2024 National League Division Series and two regular season games last year.

A losing streak any team with aspirations of making a deep postseason run would hope to snap before potentially meeting again in October.

After Helsley surrendered a game-tying eighth inning two-run homer to Harrison Bader, matching the score to 5-5, followed by a walk to Bryson Stott, Mendoza saw enough to hand the ball to the three-time All-Star Díaz, a multiple-time LatinoMVP Relief Pitcher of the Year.

With two outs to go in the eighth and plans to go back out in the ninth if all went right, the 31-year-old of Naguabo, Puerto Rico mowed down Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner for a pair of strikeouts, retiring the side.

Coming back out for the ninth minutes later after the Mets couldn’t spark a rally besides a Francisco Lindor single, Díaz picked up right where he left, fanning Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and getting J.T. Realmuto to ground out.

Philadelphia’s trio of game-changers in Turner, Schwarber and Harper, each sent back to the dugout on strikeouts from Díaz, who marked a game-high for 2025 in strikeouts and his most in an appearance since September 22nd, 2024 against none other but the Phillies.

“My confidence level always is really good,” said Díaz of going up against the heart of the order in such a crucial situation. “I trust myself. When I’m on the mound, I just think I’m the best right there. And facing those guys, I know they are really good hitters, like really really good. But I just try to do my best and go after them.”

Providing the Mets with a glimmer of hope as the Citi Field crowd of 41,914 were on the edge of their seats upon his arrival to the mound, Díaz’s job was done—setting the stage for New York’s offense in the bottom of the ninth, where Brandon Nimmo capped it off on a walk-off RBI single scoring Starling Marte for the 6-5 win.

“He (Díaz) was pretty nasty again today,” Mendoza stated in the postgame. “Going through their best hitters… and makes it look easy. Gives our offense a chance to win the baseball game, which it ended up doing. It was a huge outing for him.”

Deepening the wound on Philadelphia, New York extended the Phillies’ losing streak in games played at Citi Field to nine (0-9), with a chance to tack on another Wednesday night by completing a sweep.

In addition, with the Dodgers defeating the Reds in Los Angeles Tuesday evening, the Mets’ lead for the third and final NL Wild Card is now up to 3.5 games.

