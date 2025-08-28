A Timely Question for Rob Manfred – Oportuna Pregunta Para Rob Manfred

Guys: What we have for dessert is caviar… Because the sweets are really expensive… Mom.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Hal Steinbrenner asked New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan, “Your Holiness, is it true that in part of the 19th century, it was a sin to play baseball on Sundays?”

The Answer: “Yes, my son, that’s true. Now, the way your Yankees are playing this year, it’s a sin every day.”

-o-o-o-

Very Good, For the Commissioner

My son Sergio, who loves baseball and its history, gave me a precious gift: What my friend Bob Klapisch, columnist for the Newark Star-Ledger, wrote. The translation:

“I’d like to ask Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a direct question:

“Who in MLB convinced you that the evolution of baseball must come at the expense of traditional fans?”

“I’m referring to the 55- to 64-year-old male demographic, also known as Boomerville. They’re the naive folks who have had a lifelong connection with baseball, but are now being relegated to the background in favor of younger fans who don’t watch the games.

“I suggest Manfred reconsider the obsession with turning MLB into the National Football League or the National Basketball Association. He should recognize that baseball is deeper, that it’s played daily and for six months.

“Old-fashioned rivalries matter. So does tradition. Manfred, on the other hand, is looking for one new gimmick after another, ignoring the brewing storm.”

Thank you, Sergio Luis, no wonder I love you so much!

-o-o-o-

There are people like microwaves: They can heat but they don’t cook… ‘Caso Cerrado’

-o-o-o-

Trump’s Idiotic Orders to the HOF

Hey, Barry Bonds!… Play a few holes of golf with President Donald Trump so he can order you to be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

That’s what Roger Clemens did; and Trump shouted that he should be in one of the museum’s niches. But the President has no authority to give orders related to the HOF.

Clemens didn’t get 75% of the vote for 10 years, until 2022. And in 2023,The Veterans Committee gave him zero votes!

-o-o-o-

I wanted to be a ventriloquist, but I couldn’t, because my mouth moved more than the dummy… Pacomio.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Oportuna Pregunta Para Rob Manfred

Muchachos: Lo que tenemos de postre es caviar… Porque los dulcitos están carísimos… La mamá.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Hal Steinbrenner le preguntó al Arzobispo de Nueva York, Timothy Dolan, “Su Santidad, ¿es cierto que en parte del Siglo XIX, era pecado jugar beisbol los domingos?”

La Respuesta: “Sí, hijo mío, eso es verdad. Ahora, como juegan este año tus Yankees, es pecado todos los días.

-o-o-o-

Muy Bueno, Para el Comisionado

Mi hijo Sergio, quien adora al beisbol y su historia, me hizo un precioso regalo: Lo escrito por mi amigo Bob Klapisch, columnista del Newark Star Ledger” La traducción:

“Me gustaría hacerle una pregunta directa al comisionado de la Major League Baseball, Rob Manfred:

“¿Quién en la MLB te convenció de que la evolución del beisbol debe darse a expensas de la afición tradicional?

“Me refiero al grupo demográfico masculino de 55 a 64 años, también conocido como Boomerville. Son los ingenuos que han tenido un vínculo de toda la vida con el beisbol, pero que ahora están siendo relegados a un segundo plano, en favor de los aficionados más jóvenes, quienes no ven los juegos.

“Sugiero a Manfred reconsiderar la obsesión de convertir MLB en la National Fútbol League o en la National Basketball Association. Debería reconocer, que el beisbol es más profundo, que se juega a diario y durante seis meses.

“Las rivalidades de antaño importan. La tradición también. Manfred, en cambio, busca un nuevo truco tras otro, ignorando la tormenta que se avecina”.

Gracias, Sergio Luis, ¡con razón te quiero tanto!

-o-o-o-

Hay personas como los micro hondas: Calientan pero no cocinan… Caso Cerrado

-o-o-o-

Órdenes Idiotas de Trump para el HOF

¡Hey, Barry Bonds!… Juégate unos hoyitos de golf con el Presidente, Donald Trump, para que él ordene te eleven al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown.

Eso fue lo que hizo Roger Clemens; y Trump vociferó que debe estar en uno de los nichos del Museo. Pero el Presidente no tiene la menor autoridad para dar órdenes acerca del HOF.

Clemens no tuvo el 75% de los votos en 10 años, hasta 2022. Y en 2023, el Comité de Veteranos le dio ¡cero! votos.

-o-o-o-

Quería ser ventrílocuo, pero no pude, porque yo movía la boca más que el muñeco… Pacomio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5