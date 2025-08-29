Wilson Contreras’s Throws a Tantrum – Perreroso Espectáculo de Wilson Contreras

I’m at such an age now that if a woman says to me, ‘I love you,’ I have to ask her: What for?… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fridays to Remember: It’s been 160 years since the first baseball player was sold to gamblers. We were then 11 years removed from the founding of the first Major League, the National Association.

And the Civil War had just ended, when on September 28, 1865, the favored Mutuals lost 23-11 to the Brooklyn Eckfords at Elysian Field in Hoboken, New Jersey, because their catcher, William (Bill) Wansley, missed too many pitches.

**An unnecessary “child” tantrum, which all umpires now keep etched in their minds, was put on by Venezuelan Wilson Contreras of the Cardinals after being struck out without a throw and at 0-2 by Dominican Yohán Ramírez of the Pirates…

** Contreras had to be restrained by his teammates because he was threatening to hit umpire Derek Thomas, and then he went on a rampage, throwing everything onto the field and around the dugout…

** He was suspended for six games and fined $20,000. But his biggest penalty is being branded by all the umpires…

-o-o-o-

Here in the United States, husbands and wives buy their little house, fix it up like crazy, even adding a beautiful garden, buy a couple of late-model cars… and then go on vacation somewhere else… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Cubs pitcher Cade Horton, 24, is the top candidate for National League Rookie of the Year, according to my friend Jimmy Shapiro of BetOnLine…

** The only Latin American candidate for this award is Dominican Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez…

** The last time the Indians won a World Series, the President of the United States was Harry S. Truman, 77 years ago, in 1948. No team has waited that long. That victory came over the Braves in six games. Bob Lemon won two, including the sixth…

-o-o-o-

Always remember: When practicing yoga, the most important thing is breathing… Well, if you don’t breathe, you die… Anonymous.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you access it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Perreroso Wilson Contreras

Estoy ya en una edad tal, que si alguna mujer me dice, `Te quiero´, le debo preguntar: ¿Para qué?… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Viernes Para Recordar: Hace ahora 160 años que se supo del primer pelotero vendido a los apostadores. Estábamos entonces a 11 años de fundarse la primera Grande Liga, la National Association.

Y acababa de finalizar la Guerra civil, cuando el 28 de septiembre de 1865. Los Mutuals, que eran favoritos, perdieron 23-11 frente a los Eckfords de Brooklyn, en el Elysian Field, de Hoboken, New Jersey, porque el catcher de ellos, William (Bill) Wansley, dejó pasar muchos lanzamientos.

** Una innecesaria exhibición de perreroso, que todos los umpires mantienen ahora grabada en la mente, ofreció el venezolano Wilson Contreras, de los Cardenales, tras ser struck out sin tirarle y en 0-2, por el dominicano, Yohán Ramírez, de los Piratas…

** Contreras tuvo que ser maniatado por sus compañeros, porque amenazaba con pegarle al umpire Derek Thomas, y después hizo desastres, tirando de todo al terreno y por el dugout…

** Lo suspendieron durante seis juegos y lo multaron con 20.000 dólares. Pero su mayor sanción es quedar marcado por todos los umpires…

-o-o-o-

Aquí, en Estados Unidos, maridos y esposas compran su casita, la arreglan a todo tren, incluso un bello jardín, compran un par de automóviles último modelo… y entonces se van de vacaciones a otro sitio… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** El pitcher de los Cachorros, Cade Horton, de 24 años, es el mejor candidato a Novato del Año de la Liga Nacional, según mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnLine…

** El único latinoamericano, candidato a este premio, es el catcher dominicano de los Marlins, Agustín Ramírez…

** La última vez que los Indios ganaron una Serie Mundial, el Presidente de Estados Unidos era Harry S. Truman, hace 77 años, en 1948. Ningún equipo ha esperado tanto. Esa victoria fue sobre los Bravos, en seis juegos. Bob Lemon ganó dos, incluso el sexto…

-o-o-o-

Recuérdalo siempre: Cuando practiques yoga, lo más importante es la respiración… Bueno, es que si no respiras, te mueres…Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5